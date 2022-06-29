मूसेवाला हत्याकांड: जग्गू भगवानपुरिया को पंजाब ला रही पुलिस, दिल्ली की अदालत ने दी ट्रांजिट रिमांड

पंजाबी गायक सिद्धू मूसेवाला की हत्या मामले में अब गैंगस्टर जग्गू भगवानपुरिया से पंजाब पुलिस पूछताछ करेगी। दिल्ली की अदालत ने पंजाब पुलिस को एक दिन का ट्रांजिट रिमांड सौंपा है। इससे पहले पंजाब पुलिस गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई को रिमांड पर ले चुकी है। उससे कई मामलों में खरड़ में पूछताछ हो रही है। पुलिस जग्गू भगवानपुरिया को पंजाब ला रही है।

Punjab Police arrests gangster Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria with the permission of Delhi's Patiala House Court in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Delhi Court granted one-day transit remand of Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He will be produced before a local court there.