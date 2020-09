पंजाबः बीएसएफ ने नाकाम की हथियारों की तस्करी, तीन एके 47, दो राइफल और दो पिस्तौल बरामद

BSF troops foiled an arms smuggling attempt today & recovered 3 AK-47 rifles with 6 magazines & 91 rounds, 2 M-16 rifles with 4 magazines & 57 rounds, and 2 pistols with 4 magazines & 20 rounds along the India-Pakistan border in Abohar, Ferozepur district of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/CVI7Oc7cxY