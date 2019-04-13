शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   100 years of t Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Family Fighting for Martyre Status to Whom Died

जलियांवाला नरसंहारः शहीद का दर्जा क्या देगी सरकार, मारे गए लोगों के नाम तक तो पता नहीं हैं

अशोक नीर, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 11:20 AM IST
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड - फोटो : PTI
जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार को सौ साल हो चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक उस हत्याकांड में मरने वालों को शहीद का दर्जा नहीं मिला है। पढ़ें, इंसाफ के लिए भटक रहे मृतकों के परिजनों का दर्द बयां करती ये विशेष रिपोर्ट।
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड - फोटो : PTI
जलियांवाला बाग में शहीदी कुआं - फोटो : PTI
