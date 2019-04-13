शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Congress Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on 100 years of the massacre

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार की 100वीं बरसी पर राहुल गांधी ने शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 13 Apr 2019 10:00 AM IST
राहुल गांधी
1 of 5
राहुल गांधी
13 अप्रैल 2019 को जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार को 100 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए पहुंचे, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi jallianwala bagh jallianwala bagh memorial jallianwala bagh hatyakand jallianwala bagh 100 years jallianwala bagh massacre congress
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ram navami
Bareilly

चार साल बाद बन रहा शुभ संयोग, अष्टमी संग आज मनाई जा रही रामनवमी

13 अप्रैल 2019

उन्नाव में जनसभा को संबोधित करते साक्षी महाराज
Kanpur

साक्षी महाराज के बयान 'वोट न देने वालों को लगेगा पाप' ने बढ़ाई मुसीबत, एक और मुकदमा दर्ज

12 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
नामांकन पत्र सौंपतीं केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

स्मृति ईरानी की शिक्षा से जुड़ा अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, नामांकन पत्र में सामने आया सच

12 अप्रैल 2019

आगरा में ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का रोड शो
Agra

बीच रास्ते में रोड शो छोड़ चले गए ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने बताई यह वजह

12 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
अनिल शर्मा
Shimla

हिमाचल सरकार में ऊर्जा मंत्री अनिल शर्मा ने दिया इस्तीफा

12 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी व अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ वाराणसी से चुनाव लड़ेगा एक मृतक, अखिलेश से भी लेगा टक्कर

12 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Cast discrimination on Shamshan ghat cremation ground in Kullu Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

श्मशानघाट पर नहीं जलाने दिया महिला का शव, नाले में किया अंतिम संस्कार, जानिए पूरा मामला

12 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश को ये फेरबदल करना पड़ा भारी, विरोध की आग ने पार की जिले की सरहदें, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

12 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
अखिलेश यादव और मायावती
Kanpur

अखिलेश-मायावती को लगा पहली वोटिंग के बाद झटका, पूर्व मंत्री ने बसपा छाेड़ थामा भाजपा का दामन

12 अप्रैल 2019

बरात लेकर दूल्हे के दरवाजे पहुंच गई दुल्हन
Kanpur

जब बरात लेकर दूल्हे के दरवाजे पहुंच गई दुल्हन, सबको मना भी लिया लेकिन कुछ इस तरह

13 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
अनिल शर्मा
Shimla

धर्मसंकट पर भारी पड़ा पुत्र मोह, बेटे के लिए प्रचार करने की संभावना तलाश रहे अनिल शर्मा

12 अप्रैल 2019

Tempo Accident in Una One killed 19 injured Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

दर्दनाक तस्वीरें: टेंपो के नीचे कुचला गया डेढ़ साल का मासूम, 19 घायल

12 अप्रैल 2019

प्रेमदास कठेरिया, कमलेश कठेरिया,पूजा कठेरिया
Kanpur

मुलायम के करीबी प्रेमदास के घर में ठनी सियासी रार! पति के सामने पत्नी ने ठोकी ताल

12 अप्रैल 2019

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 smriti irani finally declares that her graduation degree is incomplete
Delhi NCR

स्मृति ईरानी के शपथ पत्र से हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, नॉमिनेशन फॉर्म में खुद कबूला नहीं हैं ग्रेजुएट

12 अप्रैल 2019

अमित शाह-राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

राहुल गांधी का ये सिपाही करेगा अमित शाह से मुलाकात, कभी था अखिलेश यादव का खास, गलियारों में ये चर्चा

12 अप्रैल 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Kanpur

रहस्य! क्या अखिलेश-मायावती को मात देने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने चुनी है ये तारीख

12 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

चुनावी पिच पर शिवपाल ने सजाई भविष्य की फील्डिंग, तमाम फसादों के बाद जागा परिवार का मोह

12 अप्रैल 2019

श्रीदेवी
Kanpur

जब मुंबई से नामांकन कराने आ गई एक महिला, बोलीं- मैं श्रीदेवी हूं..कांग्रेस से असली प्रत्याशी भी

12 अप्रैल 2019

police sub inspector slap taxi driver in uttarakhand
Dehradun

मतदान ड्यूटी से लौट रहे सब इंस्पेक्टर ने टैक्सी चालक को जड़ा थप्पड़, हुआ बवाल, तस्वीरें...

12 अप्रैल 2019

Dinesh lal yadav Nirahua road show in azamgarh in loksabha election 2019
Varanasi

भीड़ और पथराव के बीच से गुजरा 'निरहुआ' का रोड शो, जनसभा भी कर दी गई स्थगित, ये है वजह

10 अप्रैल 2019

कृष्णा तीरथ
Delhi NCR

'कांग्रेसमुक्त भारत' का नारा देकर भाजपा में जाने वाली कृष्णा तीरथ की घर वापसी, ये हैं उनसे जुड़े 3 विवाद

12 अप्रैल 2019

डा.रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: हरिद्वार लोकसभा सीट से भाजपा प्रत्याशी रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक को मिली बड़ी राहत

13 अप्रैल 2019

राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर
ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर
ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर
ब्रिटिश हाई कमिश्नर
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड
जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड - फोटो : PTI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.