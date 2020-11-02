शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jaunpur ›   up By-elections: Many political party candidate reputation at stake in Malhani jaunpur, BJP has not won here since 1962

उपचुनाव: मल्हनी में कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, 1962 के बाद से भाजपा को नहीं मिली यहां जीत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जौनपुर, Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 04:35 PM IST
मल्हनी उपचुनाव।
1 of 5
मल्हनी उपचुनाव। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जौनपुर जिले की मल्हनी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान का काउंट डाउन शुरू हो गया है। तीन नवंबर को सुबह सात बजे से मतदान शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स..।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
मल्हनी विधान सभा उपचुनाव।
मल्हनी उपचुनाव: कड़ी सुरक्षा बंदोबस्त, मतदान की तैयारी पूरी, इन उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत कल पेटी में होगी बंद

मल्हनी उपचुनाव।
मल्हनी विधान सभा उपचुनाव।
धनंजय सिंह और लकी यादव
भाजपा प्रत्याशी मनोज सिंह ने किया नामांकन।
बसपा उम्मीदवार जयप्रकाश दुबे ने किया नामांकन।
