यूपीः प्रेमी युगल ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 11:15 AM IST
वाराणसी के चौबेपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कादीपुर सारनाथ रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच पियरी गांव के समीप एक प्रेमी युगल ने ट्रेन से कटकर जान दे दी। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे चौबेपुर थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने मृतक युवक की जेब से आधार कार्ड बरामद किया जिसमें उसका नाम गुरुदयाल उम्र 18 वर्ष निवासी करंडा गाजीपुर के रूप में पहचान की गई। वही अभी किशोरी के शव की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। पुलिस ने दोनों शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
