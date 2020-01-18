शहर चुनें

नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी का विरोध कर रहे सपा कार्यकर्ता हिरासत में लिए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 04:49 PM IST
बीएचयू गेट पर सपा कार्यकर्ता।
बीएचयू गेट पर सपा कार्यकर्ता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और एनआरसी के विरोध में उतरे सपा कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। आपको बता दें वाराणसी में फिलहाल धारा 144 लागू है।
सीएए और एनआरसी के विरोध में सपा नेता अमन यादव और उनके साथी बीएचयू गेट से संस्कृत विवि तक मार्च निकालने जा रहे थे। इस दौरान पुलिस ने सभी को हिरासत में लिया।

