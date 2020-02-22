3000 टन सोना मिलने से प्रदेश की योगी सरकार भी खुश, भारत को मिलेगी आर्थिक मजबूती

उत्तर प्रदेश के सोनभद्र जिले में भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण ने 3000 हजार टन से ज्यादा सोना होने की पुष्टि की है। सोने के खजाने से अब प्रदेश की योगी सरकार भी खुश नजर आ रही है। क्योंकि इससे उत्तर प्रदेश का राजस्व भी बढ़ेगा।प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि सोनभद्र की पहाड़ियों में मिले सोने से भारत को आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत बनाने में मदद मिलेगी। सोना मिलने से राज्य सरकार भी काफी खुश है।

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya on gold deposits found in Sonbhadra: This will help in making India financially strong. The state government is happy with this news. pic.twitter.com/MyERmHE5Qi

