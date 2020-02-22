शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
3000 टन सोना मिलने से प्रदेश की योगी सरकार भी खुश, भारत को मिलेगी आर्थिक मजबूती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 02:02 PM IST
सोना मिलने से प्रदेश की सरकार खुश।
सोना मिलने से प्रदेश की सरकार खुश। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के सोनभद्र जिले में भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण ने 3000 हजार टन से ज्यादा सोना होने की पुष्टि की है। सोने के खजाने से अब प्रदेश की योगी सरकार भी खुश नजर आ रही है। क्योंकि इससे उत्तर प्रदेश का राजस्व भी बढ़ेगा।
प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि सोनभद्र की पहाड़ियों में मिले सोने से भारत को आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत बनाने में मदद मिलेगी। सोना मिलने से राज्य सरकार भी काफी खुश है।
 

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya on gold deposits found in Sonbhadra: This will help in making India financially strong. The state government is happy with this news. pic.twitter.com/MyERmHE5Qi

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2020 ">http://

सोनभद्र के कोन थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत पड़रक्ष के हरदी पहाड़ी में वर्षों पहले सोना मिलने की पुष्टि संबंधित अधिकारियों ने अब की है। सोन पहाड़ी में करीब 2943.26 टन और हरदी ब्लॉक में 646.16 टन सोना मिला है। जिला खनन अधिकारी केके राय ने बताया कि सोने के अलावा इलाके में अन्य खनिज पदार्थ भी मिले हैं।
gold mine sonbhadra gold mine news sonbhadra gold sonbhadra gold mine सोनभद्र न्यूज़ सोनभद्र सोने की खान सोनभद्र सोना

