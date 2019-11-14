शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   shopkeeper sprinkled kerosene on himself protest against remove encroachment in churk sonbhadra

सोनभद्र: अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची प्रशासन की टीम, दुकानदान ने खुद पर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़का

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 06:09 PM IST
मिट्टी का तेल छिड़ककर विरोध करता दुकानदार।
मिट्टी का तेल छिड़ककर विरोध करता दुकानदार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के सोनभद्र में अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची प्रशासन की टीम के सामने ही एक दुकानदार ने अपे ऊपर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़क लिया। इससे प्रशासन के हाथ-पांव फूल गए।
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने दुकानदार को हिरासत में ले लिया है। सोनभद्र के चुर्क नगर पंचायत में अतिक्रमण हटाने के विरोध में दुकानदार चंद्रन मोदनवाल मिट्टी का तेल डालकर विरोध करने लगे।
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

ड्रग अलर्ट: देशभर की इन 36 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल,कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहे सेहत से खिलवाड़

14 नवंबर 2019

शुभ-अशुभ घटनाएं
Astrology

ऐसे 10 संकेत जो बताते हैं कुछ अशुभ होने वाला है आपके साथ

14 नवंबर 2019

Aries
Horoscope

मेष राशि: आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

रेलवे में लगातार हो रहीं बंपर भर्तियां, अब 10वीं पास के लिए 4,103 पदों पर निकली नौकरी

14 नवंबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव व आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र सत्ता संग्राम : मुख्यमंत्री पद पाकर भी बहुत कुछ खो देगी शिवसेना

13 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
shopkeeper sprinkled kerosene sonbhadra news sonbahdra encroachment
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

INDvBAN: पहले दिन का खेल खत्म, भारतीय गेंदबाजों के आगे बांग्ला टाइगर्स 150 पर ढेर

14 नवंबर 2019

Pak Army
India News

पाकिस्तान ने सीमा पर भारी हथियारों संग तैनात किए एसएसजी कमांडो, भारतीय सेना अलर्ट

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
deepika ranveer
Bollywood

शादी की पहली एनिवर्सरी पर वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे दीपिका-रणवीर, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

जानें, राफेल, राहुल गांधी और सबरीमाला मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या दिया फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

प्रीति जिंटा, उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 'उम्रदराज' दुल्हनें, किसी ने 40 तो किसी ने 60 की उम्र में रचाई शादी

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
government scheme investment options on children day and earn money
Personal Finance

Children's Day पर बेटी के नाम इस सरकारी योजना में करें निवेश, मिलेंगे 74 लाख रुपये

14 नवंबर 2019

मृतक के परिजन से अभद्रता पर मुख्यमंत्री नाराज।
Lucknow

यूपी: मृतक के परिजनों से अभद्रता पर अमेठी के डीएम प्रशांत शर्मा को हटाया गया

14 नवंबर 2019

deepveer
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को इटली से ब्याह कर लाए थे रणवीर सिंह, एक बार फिर देखें पूरा Wedding Album

14 नवंबर 2019

अपनी मां के साथ गौरव
India News

विधवा मां के लिए आत्मनिर्भर योग्य वर खोजता बेटा

14 नवंबर 2019

uddhav thackeray and sharad pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सरकार बनाने को लेकर शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी में करीब-करीब सहमति

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विमान में मिला कीड़ा।
Varanasi

इंडिगो के विमान में निकला कीड़ा तो यात्री ने ट्विटर पर की शिकायत, मिला ये जवाब

आठ नवंबर को बैंकाक से वाराणसी की यात्रा कर रहे कुलदीप सिंह नामक यात्री जो कि इंडिगो की उड़ान संख्या 6ई98 से वाराणसी आ रहे थे। यात्रा के बीच में उन्हें विमान में एक कीड़ा दिखाई दिया...

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
Varanasi

भदोही: निर्माणाधीन पुल से कार पर गिरा लोहे का बड़ा टुकड़ा, बाल-बाल जिंदगी

14 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Uttar Pradesh

झुन्ना के मां-बाप और भाई सहित पांच पर 25-25 हजार का ईनाम

14 नवंबर 2019

babatpur airport
Varanasi

नए साल पर बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट को दो एयरोब्रिज की सौगात

14 नवंबर 2019

Roadways bus
Varanasi

बसों से यात्रा नहीं आसान, चालक-परिचालक करते हैं परेशान

14 नवंबर 2019

dev diwali
Varanasi

घाटों पर पसरी गंदगी को गंगा में बहाया

14 नवंबर 2019

jhunna
Varanasi

झुन्ना के मां-बाप और भाई सहित पांच पर 25-25 हजार का इनाम

14 नवंबर 2019

राजघाट पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत करते हंसराज हंस
Uttar Pradesh

देव दीपावली : हंसराज हंस और भजन सोपोरी की प्रस्तुति देख झूम उठे दर्शक

13 नवंबर 2019

iit bhu varanasi
Varanasi

आईआईटी बीएचयू में छात्रों को मिलेगी ई-लर्निगिं की सुविधा

14 नवंबर 2019

railway
Varanasi

ट्रक की कमानी टूटने से रेलवे ट्रैक बाधित, कई ट्रेनें रोकी गईं

14 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बच्ची ने स्कूल जाने को लेकर दर्द किया जाहिर, कहा- मोदी को हराना पड़ेगा

सोशल मीडिया पर एक गुजराती बच्ची का वीडियो जमकर शेयर किया जा रहा है। वीडियो में बच्ची कहते हुए सुनी जा सकती है कि अगर स्कूल बनाने वाला उसे मिल जाए, तो वो उसे धोकर इस्त्री कर देना चाहती है।

14 नवंबर 2019

राहुल-राफेल 1:51

Rafale Deal की नहीं होगी जांच, SC ने खारिज की पुनर्विचार याचिका, Rahul Gandhi अवमानना मामले में बरी

14 नवंबर 2019

business news including aadhaar card bank account new rules 2:38

आधार पर पता और बैंक खाता खोलने के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

14 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:02

डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी एक-दूसरे में खोए रहते थे दीपिका रणवीर

14 नवंबर 2019

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट बिल 2:32

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

14 नवंबर 2019

Related

rajyapal
Varanasi

उन्नति के लिए भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त माहौल है जरूरी : राज्यपाल

14 नवंबर 2019

varanasi
Varanasi

बेरोजगारी से मुकाबले के लिए तकनीकी शिक्षा जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2019

सेना भर्ती की सांकेतिक फोटो
Varanasi

सेना भर्ती परीक्षाः इन तारीखों पर ध्यान दें, नहीं तो बेकार जाएगी मेहनत

10 नवंबर 2019

bal diwas special
Varanasi

बच्चों की खुशी में भूल जाता है बुढ़ापा

14 नवंबर 2019

varanasi bhu
Varanasi

महामना को आजादी का संदेश सुनाने काशी आए थे पं. नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2019

बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर कोलकाता और गया समेत तीन उड़ानें निरस्त, तीन विलंबित

11 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited