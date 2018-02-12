अपना शहर चुनें

RSS पर राजनीतिक हमले नेहरू व इंदिरा के जमाने में भी होते थे: राम नाईक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 10:51 PM IST
राम नाइक - फोटो : SELF
उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के सरहद की सुरक्षा संबंधी बयान पर कहा कि इस संगठन से देशभक्त निकलते हैं। राष्ट्र के लिए बलिदान देने व शहीद होने के लिए राष्ट्रभाव से लोगों को तैयार किया जाता है। मोहन भागवत ने इसी भावना से विचार व्यक्त किया है।

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ पर हो रहे हमलों पर पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक बातें होती रहती हैं। नेहरू जी व इंदिरा जी के जमाने में भी संघ को लेकर राजनीतिक बातें होती रही हैं।

राज्यपाल नाईक ने सोमवार को बलिया जिले के चितबड़ागांव क्षेत्र के महरेव गांव में संवाददाताओं से बातचीत करते हुए अयोध्या विवाद पर कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मामले के समाधान की दिशा में जो भी निर्णय होगा, वह सभी को मान्य होगा। श्री श्री रविशंकर के पहल पर कहा है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के निर्णय के बाद ही इस मसले का समाधान होगा।
