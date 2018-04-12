बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ace66b44f1c1b463d8b4a84","slug":"punam-yadav-will-marry-after-olympics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u092f \u0938\u0942\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0927\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0907\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ओलंपिक खेलने के बाद परिणय सूत्र में बधेंगी पूनम यादव, इस खिलाड़ी का थामेगी हाथ
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मिर्जापुर, Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 01:36 AM IST
राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली महिला वेटलिफ्टर पूनम यादव ओलंपिक खेलने के बाद विवाह करेंगी। वह मिर्जापुर के रहने वाले वेटलिफ्टर धर्मराज यादव के साथ परिणय सूत्र में बधेंगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
