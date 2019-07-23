शहर चुनें

सोनभद्र : जमीन विवाद में हुआ रिश्ते का कत्ल, भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी मार चाचा को उतारा मौत के घाट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनभद्र Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 11:25 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उभ्भा नरसंहार के बाद चर्चा में आए सोनभद्र में एक बार फिर से जमीन के विवाद में हत्या हो गई है। इस बार रिश्ते ने ही एक अपने के खून से खुद के हाथ रंग लिए हैं। 
सोनभद्र के कोन थाना क्षेत्र के हड़वरिया गांव में जमीन के विवाद में भतीजे ने अपने ही चाचा की हत्या कर दी। जमीन को लेकर काफी दिनों से विवाद चल रहा था। जिसके बाद मंगलवार को भतीजे ने कुल्हाड़ी से मारकर अपने चाचा की हत्या कर दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले के छानबीन में जुटी है।

clash sonbhadra sonbhadra police sonbhadra news
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Varanasi

सोनभद्र हत्याकांड : सीएम योगी की सख्ती के बाद डीएम ने छीने प्रधान के अधिकार

17 जुलाई को सोनभद्र के घोरावल थाना क्षेत्र के उभ्भा गांव हुए जमीन के झगड़े में 10 लोगों की हत्या के मामले में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की सख्ती के बाद सोमवार को डीएम अंकित कुमार अग्रवाल ने गांव के प्रधान यज्ञदत्त के अधिकार छीन लिए...

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी
Varanasi

मिर्जापुर में प्रियंका बोलीं, मैं जमानत बिल्कुल नहीं भरूंगी... एक पैसा भी नहीं

20 जुलाई 2019

बीएचयू स्थित विश्वनाथ मंदिर
Varanasi

बीएचयू के काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में छात्रों ने युवक को पीटा, सुरक्षाकर्मियों को चकमा दे हुए फरार

22 जुलाई 2019

civic
Varanasi

लाइट मेट्रो और रोपवे से जुड़ेगा वाटर वे

23 जुलाई 2019

bhu
Varanasi

ओपीडी में भीड़, भटकते रहे मरीज, सांसत

23 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Varanasi

यूपी : बिजली गिरने से दो की मौत और दो झुलसे, गांव में मचा कोहराम

21 जुलाई 2019

civic
Varanasi

वरुणा के दोनों किनारे पर यातायात

23 जुलाई 2019

वाराणसी में सावन के पहले सोमवार को केदार घाट से गंगा जल लेकर बाबा विश्वनाथ जी जलाभिषेक करने जाते ?
Varanasi

बाबा के जलाभिषेक को उमड़ा यदुवंशी हुजूम

23 जुलाई 2019

kashi vidya peeth
Varanasi

आवेदन निरस्त हुआ है तो दो दिन में शिकायत करें

23 जुलाई 2019

upsc
Varanasi

शार्टकट से सफलता के चक्कर में जालसाजों के झांसे में आए अभ्यर्थी

22 जुलाई 2019

