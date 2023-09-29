{"_id":"6516c14f28bf5a675e077c48","slug":"information-about-bomb-on-akasa-air-plane-coming-from-mumbai-to-varanasi-turned-out-to-be-fake-2023-09-29","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"यूपी न्यूज: मुंबई से आ रहे विमान में बम की सूचना निकली फर्जी, वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर मचा गया था हड़कंप","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

एक ट्वीट के जरिए अकासा एयरलाइंस के विमान में बम की सूचना से शुक्रवार को वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर हड़कंप मच गया। मुंबई से वाराणसी आ रहे विमान में बम की सूचना मिलने से हड़कंप मचा था। सूचना मिलते ही सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क हो गईं थीं। जांच के बाद पता चला कि सूचना फर्जी थी।

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक पुनीत गुप्ता ने बताया कि अकासा एयरलाइंस के ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक धमकी भरा ट्वीट आया था। जिसके बाद वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर एहतियातन सभी फ्लाइट की सुरक्षा को मुस्तैद किया गया। ऐसा देश के सभी एयरपोर्ट पर किया गया।

Information about bomb on akasa air plane coming from Mumbai to Varanasi turned out to be fake

विमान में बम की सूचना तब मिली जब फ्लाइट वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड करने वाली थी। सुरक्षित लैंडिंग के बाद आननफानन यात्रियों को विमान से बाहर निकाला गया। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने गहनता से तलाशी अभियान चलाया। हालांकि जांच में एजेंसियों को कोई भी संदिग्ध वस्तु नहीं मिली। जिसके बाद दो घंटे की देरी से अकासा एयरलाइंस के विमान को मुंबई रवाना हुआ।एयरपोर्ट के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि अकासा एयरलाइंस के विमान में बम की सूचना सोशल मीडिया से मिली थी। एहतियातन मुंबई से वाराणसी आए विमान में सुरक्षा जांच की गई। लेकिन तलाशी अभियान में यह सूचना झूठी निकली।