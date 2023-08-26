प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी से जुड़े किसी भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल जरूर होते हैं, फिर चाहे वो व्यक्तिगत रूप से हो या वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के द्वारा या फिर कोई मैसेज तो जरूर देते हैं।

जी20 में संस्कृति मंत्रियों के कार्यक्रम से पहले पीएम ने एक वीडियो संदेश दिया है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा- '

#WATCH | "...I am delighted that we are meeting in Varanasi which is my parliamentary constituency...Kashi is not just the world's oldest living city not far from here is Saranath where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon...It is indeed the spiritual & cultural capital of… pic.twitter.com/qgML6VesvS