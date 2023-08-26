लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी से जुड़े किसी भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल जरूर होते हैं, फिर चाहे वो व्यक्तिगत रूप से हो या वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के द्वारा या फिर कोई मैसेज तो जरूर देते हैं।
#WATCH | "...I am delighted that we are meeting in Varanasi which is my parliamentary constituency...Kashi is not just the world's oldest living city not far from here is Saranath where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon...It is indeed the spiritual & cultural capital of… pic.twitter.com/qgML6VesvS— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed