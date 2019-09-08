शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   children trafficeking

बच्चा चोरी

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 08 Sep 2019 12:18 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बच्चा चोरी के अफवाह में दो महिलाओं को पीटा
विज्ञापन
देहात कोतवाली के भरूहना के पास हुई घटना
मिर्जापुर। बच्चा चोरी के अफवाह में शनिवार को देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र के भरूहना में मोहल्ले वालों ने दो महिलाओं पकड़कर पिटाई कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची देहात कोतवाली पुलिस ने लोगों को समझाकर महिलाओं को हिरासत में ले लिया। भीड़ ने महिलाओं के पैसे भी छीन लिया।
क्षेत्र के भरूहना में दोपह स्थानीय लोगों ने बच्चा चोर समझ कर दो महिलाओं को दौड़ा लिया। भीड़ ने महिलाओं को पकड़कर पिटाई करने लगी । बच्चा चोर पकड़े जाने की सूचना मिलने परदेहात कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने लोगों को समझा कर मामला शांत कराया। पुलिस दोनों महिलाओं को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।
देहात कोतवाल अभय सिंह ने बताया कि बच्चा चोरी का मामला नहीं है। भीड़ ने महिलाओं को दौड़ा लिया था। महिलाओं से पूछताछ में पता चला है कि दोनों मध्यप्रदेश के जबलपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पीछे झुग्गी झोपड़ी में रहती हैं। रैना व साधुरी देवी ने बताया कि वे चटाई बेचने का काम करती हैं। फिलहाल उनके पास कोई चटाई नहीं था।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

कैटाटुम्बो लाइटनिंग
Bizarre News

एक ऐसी जगह, जहां हर वक्त कड़कती रहती है आसमानी बिजली, वैज्ञानिक भी नहीं सुलझा पाए रहस्य

7 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर ने 13 साल छोटी मीरा राजपूत से रचाई थी शादी, 16 की उम्र में ऐसे हुई थी मुलाकात

7 सितंबर 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
shahid kapoor, mira rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर ने 13 साल छोटी मीरा राजपूत से रचाई थी शादी, 16 की उम्र में ऐसे हुई थी मुलाकात

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2 ऑर्बिटर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रयान-2: नाकाम नहीं हुआ है मिशन, ऑर्बिटर अब भी काट रहा है चंद्रमा का चक्कर

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

आतंकियों से लोहा लेकर अकेले इस बेटी ने बचाई थी 360 जानें, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था

7 सितंबर 2019

Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Neerja Bhanot
Bollywood

आतंकियों से लोहा लेकर अकेले इस बेटी ने बचाई थी 360 जानें, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था

7 सितंबर 2019

fsdf
Predictions

7 सितंबर का राशिफल: दस राशियों के लिए शनिवार का दिन रहेगा बेहतर, पढ़े दैनिक राशिफल

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2
Education

Chandrayaan 2: अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है भारत का मून मिशन, जानें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
children trafficeking
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन
India News

चंद्रयान 2 मिशन 95 फीसदी रहा सफल, 'विक्रम' से संपर्क बनाने की कोशिशें जारी: के सिवन

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो अध्यक्ष को गले लगाते पीएम मोदी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री की नेतृत्व क्षमता के मुरीद हुए बंगलूरू के पुलिस कमिश्नर, कहा- आज अनमोल सबक सीखा

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 को लेकर भारत पर तंज कसने वाले पाकिस्तान के खाते में अबतक सिर्फ नाकामी

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो प्रमुख के. सिवन
Education

किसान परिवार में जन्मे के. सिवन से जुड़ी ये बातें जानकर आपको उन पर गर्व होगा

7 सितंबर 2019

पद्मभूषण पार्श्वगायिका सुर गंगा संगीत महोत्सव में शामिल हुईं
Bollywood

छोटी उम्र में बहन के पीए से शादी कर पछताई थीं आशा भोसले, बच्चों की मौत ने किया गमजदा

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: भारत ने चुना सबसे मुश्किल मिशन, 38 प्रयासों में से 52 फीसदी रहे सफल

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2
Education

Chandrayaan 2: अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है भारत का मून मिशन, जानें क्या कह रहे हैं वैज्ञानिक

7 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370: 33 दिन बाद कुछ ऐसा है कश्मीर घाटी का माहौल, देखिए तस्वीरें

7 सितंबर 2019

कार में हेलमेट लगाकर शिकायत करने पहुंचा पीड़ित
Aligarh

यूपी पुलिस की बड़ी लापरवाही, हेलमेट न लगाने पर कार चालक का ही काट दिया चालान

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

बच्चा चोरी की अफवाह में पकड़ी गई बांग्लादेशी महिला, चार साल पहले त्रिपुरा के रास्ते पहुंची भारत

मिर्जापुर जिले के देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र के पहाड़ी पोखरा गांव के पास गुरुवार दोपहर बच्चा चोरी की अफवाह में पकड़ी गई महिला बांग्लादेशी है। खुफिया विभाग के ट्रांसलेटर को बताया तो पता चला कि महिला 2015 में त्रिपुरा के रास्ते भारत में घुसी थी...

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सिमी का संस्थापक सदस्य गिरफ्तार
Varanasi

सिमी के संस्थापक सदस्य शाहिद को गुजरात पुलिस ने यूपी से किया गिरफ्तार

5 सितंबर 2019

सिमी का संस्थापक सदस्य गिरफ्तार
Varanasi

सिमी के संस्थापक सदस्य शाहिद बद्र को सशर्त जमानत, गुजरात पुलिस ने यूपी से किया था गिरफ्तार

6 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

अमर उजाला स्टिंगः दलालों ने मृतक का भी बनवा दिया मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट

6 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

बच्चा चोर समझ भीड़ ने वृद्ध महिला को पीटा, चंदौली की घटना

7 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

यूपीः मछलियों को चारा डालते गड्ढे में डूबीं दो बहनें, मौत

6 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

आजमगढ़ : नहर में मिली सिर कटी लाश, इलाके में दहशत का माहौल

4 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

अलर्ट के बाद नक्सली हमलों में मारे गए लोगों की रिपोर्ट तलब

7 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Varanasi

प्रधानाध्यापिका संग दुर्व्यवहार के आरोप में एबीएसए निलंबित

6 सितंबर 2019

नमक से रोटी खा रहे स्कूल के बच्चे
Varanasi

मिर्जापुरः डीएम की अजीब सफाई, प्रिंट के पत्रकार ने वीडियो क्यों बनाया

4 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चंद्रयान 2 पर पाकिस्तानियों ने किया ट्रोल तो भारतीयों के करारे जवाब ने की बोलती बंद

पाकिस्तान के मंत्री चौधरी फव्वाद हुसैन ने चंद्रयान 2 का ट्वीट कर मजाक उड़ाया है। वहीं भारतीयों ने चौधरी के ट्वीट पर करारे जवाब देकर पाकिस्तान की बोलती बंद कर दी है।

7 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:11

पाकिस्तान ने राष्ट्रपति कोविंद की यात्रा के लिए नहीं दी अपने एयरस्पेस से गुजरने की इजाजत

7 सितंबर 2019

Chandrayaan 2 | Chandrayaan-2's journey to Moon Full Coverage 2:16:36

चंद्रयान 2 | चांद से लुका छिपी के दो घंटे का आंखों देखा हाल

7 सितंबर 2019

इसरो 1:54

लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने पर इसरो चीफ के सिवन का बयान, चंद्रयान 2 मिशन को बताया 95 फीसदी सफल

7 सितंबर 2019

यातायात नियम 1:55

वैन में बिना सीट बेल्ट के ट्रैफिक पुलिस, जनता बोली काटो अपना चालान

7 सितंबर 2019

Related

मौके पर लोग।
Varanasi

गाजीपुर : मंदिर में तोड़फोड़ को लेकर दो पक्षों में तनाव, पांच गिरफ्तार

4 सितंबर 2019

डीएम भवानी सिंह खंगरौत
Varanasi

बसपा नेता से अभद्रता मामले में बलिया के डीएम ने ट्विटर पर मांगी माफी

3 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

बच्चा चोर की अफवाह के चक्कर में दो लोगों की पिटाई, दो जगह हंगामा

7 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

जौनपुर दीवानी बार के प्रभारी मंत्री को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, विरोध में धरने पर बैठे

5 सितंबर 2019

Villagers demonstrated by placing bodies on the road
Varanasi

सड़क पर शव रखकर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

7 सितंबर 2019

crime
Varanasi

दो पक्षों में रास्ते को लेकर मारपीट, मौके पर गए पुलिस कर्मियों पर हमला

7 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited