शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Attack on gold medallist punam yadav

CWG 2018: बनारस में गोल्ड मेडल विजेता पूनम यादव पर हमला, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 03:10 PM IST
स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पूनम यादव
स्वर्ण पदक विजेता पूनम यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पूनम यादव पर शनिवार को कुछ लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने पूनम को हमलावरों से बचाया। हमले की सूचना मिलते ही हड़कंप मच गया।
बनारस के रोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के मुंगवार गांव में पूनम यादव की बुआ के परिवार का पड़ोसी से जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। जिसको लेकर शनिवार को उनकी बुआ के परिवार और पड़ोसी से मारपीट हो गई। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों के लोग घायल हो गए।

इसी दौरान पूनम यादव अपनी बुआ से मिलने पहुंची। पूनम यादव दोनों पक्षों में बीच-बचाव करने लगी तभी बुआ के पड़ोसियों ने उन पर भी हमला कर दिया। पूनम यादव के पिता और रिश्तेदार थाने पहुंचे। समाचार मिलने तक मामला दर्ज नहीं किया गया। 

आपको बता दें कि पूनम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में 69 किग्रा वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीता है। उन्होंने 222 किग्रा का भार उठाकर भारत को गोल्ड मेडल दिलाया है।

RELATED

commonwealth games 2018 varanasi latest news punam yadav varanasi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

बेटी को सीने में छिपाकर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं सनी लियोनी, पढ़कर भावुक हो जाएंगे आप

14 अप्रैल 2018

Medicine
Weird Stories

दवाओं पर क्यों लिखा जाता है Rx, इस खतरनाक संकेत की जान लें असली वजह

14 अप्रैल 2018

snake
Weird Stories

कोबरा सांप का ये रूप देखकर दुनिया रह गई दंग, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

14 अप्रैल 2018

KATRINA KAIF
Bollywood

शाहरुख-आमिर की फिल्म से छूटते ही परिवार के पास पहुंचीं कटरीना, वजह भी जान लें

14 अप्रैल 2018

पैपोन
Bollywood

नाबालिग को Kiss करने की सजा अभी तक भुगत रहे सिंगर पापोन, जानें अब क्या हो गया

14 अप्रैल 2018

Nakul Mehta
Television

TV के फेमस एक्टर ने पोस्ट की ऐसी तस्वीर, यूजर्स ने उठाए परवरिश पर सवाल

14 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बाल्ड लुक से फैंस रह गए थे हैरान, CWG में गोल्ड जीतने वाली इस खिलाड़ी का निभाया था रोल

14 अप्रैल 2018

Deepika Padukone,
Bollywood

अनुष्का और प्रियंका के बाद अब दीपिका भी करना चाहती हैं ये काम, जल्द ही शेयर करेंगी गुड न्यूज

14 अप्रैल 2018

Bigg Boss
Television

Bigg Boss के 3 महीने बाद घरवालों के इतने बदल गए रिश्ते, सच जानकर नहीं कर पाएंगे यकीन

14 अप्रैल 2018

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर की एक गलती पड़ी भारी, सारा ने इस तरह छीनी बड़े बजट की फिल्म

14 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

PM narendra Modi launch Ayushman Bharat from Chhattisgarh Bijapur
Chhattisgarh

VIDEO: जानिए आखिर क्यों प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बुजुर्ग आदिवासी महिला को पहनाई चप्पल

आंबेडकर जयंती के मौके पर शनिवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में आयुष्मान भारत योजना की शुरूआत से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक बुजुर्ग आदिवासी महिला को चप्पल दी।

14 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

दलितों के प्रति पीएम मोदी की नियत साफ नहीं, ST-SC ACT पर अध्यादेश लाए सरकार: मायावती

14 अप्रैल 2018

आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा का माल्यार्पण करते सीएम योगी।
Lucknow

आंबेडकर महासभा ने सीएम योगी को दलित सम्मान से नवाजा

14 अप्रैल 2018

पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा
Chandigarh

मशहूर पंजाबी सिंगर परमीश वर्मा को अज्ञात शख्स ने मारी गोली, हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती

14 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

काले धन को सफेद करने का बड़ा मामला उजागर, नोटबंदी में खरीदा 54 किलो सोना

14 अप्रैल 2018

allahabad highcourt said, candidates above 40 years are eligible for LT grade teachers
Lucknow

टीजीटी पास लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर, आवेदन करने के लिए इन्हें मिली छूट

14 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन के डिब्बे में घुसी रेल की पटरी, एक की मौत, कई घायल

14 अप्रैल 2018

lal singh
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः इस्तीफा देने के बाद कश्मीरी पत्रकारों पर लाल हुए भाजपा मंत्री

14 अप्रैल 2018

आयुष्मान भारत योजना कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी।
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में पीएम मोदी ने शहीदों को किया नमन, लॉन्च की आयुष्मान भारत योजना

14 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव

दलितों और महिलाओं के मुद्दे पर अखिलेश का पीएम और सीएम पर वार

14 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

CWG 2018 में भारत का परचम फहरा घर लौटी गोल्डन गर्ल, कुछ इस तरह हुआ स्वागत

राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में गोल्ड मेडल जीत कर भारत का परचम लहराने वाली पूनम यादव शुक्रवार को वाराणसी पहुंची तो बड़ी तादाद में लोगों ने उनका स्वागत किया।

13 अप्रैल 2018

वायरल वीडियो 3:02

VIDEO: ऐसे हो रही है यूपी में सूखा पीड़ित लोगों की मदद

13 अप्रैल 2018

वाराणसी 1:27

VIDEO: बीजेपी मंत्री के भाई की दबंगई, चौकी जलाने की दी धमकी

12 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर 4:10

उन्नाव रेप केस : बीजेपी विधायक ने कहा, तीन बच्चों की मां से भला कौन रेप करेगा

12 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद 1:23

VIDEO: भारत बंद के दौरान बलिया में आरक्षण विरोधियों का प्रदर्शन

10 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

हॉकी इंडिया
Hockey

CWG 2018: फाइनल में पहुंचने से चूकी भारतीय पुरुष टीम, कीवी टीम से मिली करारी हार

13 अप्रैल 2018

Wrestler Sushil kumar tribute to kids of nurpur school bus accident
Shimla

पहलवान सुशील ने बस हादसे में मारे गए बच्चों को समर्पित किया गोल्ड मेडल

13 अप्रैल 2018

Bad news for Indian team, Rakesh and Irfan thrown out from gold coast 2018
Other Sports

CWG 2018: 2 भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को खेलगांव से किया गया बाहर, पदकों के बीच ये देश के लिए बुरी खबर

13 अप्रैल 2018

rajesh bhandari appointed boxing coach in commonwealth games
Shimla

कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों में हिमाचल से बॉक्सिंग कोच

8 अप्रैल 2018

विकास ठाकुर
Other Sports

CWG 2018: विकास ने दिलाया भारत को 11वां मेडल, पूनम और मनु ने जीता गोल्ड

8 अप्रैल 2018

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारत, पाकिस्तान को आसानी से हरा देता, अगर नहीं करता ये गलती

7 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.