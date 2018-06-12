शहर चुनें

फरक्का का इंजन खराब

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 12 Jun 2018 01:24 AM IST
इंजन में खराबी से एक घंटे खड़ी रही फरक्का
मुगलसराय (चंदौली)। मालदा टाउन से दिल्ली जा रही अप फरक्का एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन इंजन में खराबी आने से यहां रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक घंटे खड़ी रही। खराबी दूर न होने पर ट्रेन में दूसरा इंजन जोड़ कर रवाना किया गया।
अप फरक्का एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन निर्धारित समय दस बजे से साढ़े छह घंटे देरी से शाम साढ़े चार बजे मुगलसराय पहुंची। निर्धारित ठहराव के बाद ट्रेन आगे नहीं बढ़ रही थी। चालकों ने इंजन ठीक करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन गड़बड़ी दूर नहीं हुई। चालकों की सूचना पर इंजीनियरों की टीम ने भी इंजन ठीक करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन सफल नहीं हुए। फिर ट्रेन में दूसरा इंजन जोड़ा गया। इसके बाद ट्रेन रवाना हुई।
uniform wages of police men to be increased.
Lucknow

राज्य वेतन समिति की सिफारिश, यूपी में डेढ़ गुना बढ़ेगा कर्मचारियों का वर्दी भत्ता

राज्य वेतन समिति ने प्रदेश के कर्मचारियों का वर्दी भत्ता डेढ़ गुना तक बढ़ाने की सिफारिश की है। यही नहीं, वर्दी न पहनकर ड्यूटी आने वाले कर्मचारियों पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की भी सिफारिश की है।

12 जून 2018

सहसपुर में स्कूल ऑफ लाइफ साइंसेज बनाएगा दून विवि
Dehradun

सहसपुर में स्कूल ऑफ लाइफ साइंसेज बनाएगा दून विवि

12 जून 2018

न्यूनतम दरों पर दांतों का प्रत्योरोपण करा सकेंगे रोगी
Dehradun

न्यूनतम दरों पर दांतों का प्रत्योरोपण करा सकेंगे रोगी

12 जून 2018

625 छात्राओं को नहीं मिलेगी सरकारी ‘इमदाद’
Dehradun

625 छात्राओं को नहीं मिलेगी सरकारी ‘इमदाद’

12 जून 2018

आंचलिक फिल्मों के विकास को सरकार लापरवाह
Dehradun

आंचलिक फिल्मों के विकास को सरकार लापरवाह

12 जून 2018

हॉकी खिलाडिय़ों को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण
Baghpat

हॉकी खिलाडिय़ों को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

12 जून 2018

रेलवे स्टेशन पर निरीक्षण करते एडीआरएम अनुराग गुप्ता व अन्य अधिकारी।
Aligarh

मोदी सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाएंगे मनोज सिन्हा

12 जून 2018

एयर इंडिया ने जीती गोल्ड कप क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता
Dehradun

एयर इंडिया ने जीती गोल्ड कप क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता

12 जून 2018

delhi assembly
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा में जबरदस्त हंगामा, बाउंसरों ने विधायकों को किया बाहर

11 जून 2018

kejriwal
Delhi NCR

उपराज्यपाल के वेटिंग रूम में हड़ताल पर बैठे दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल और उनके मंत्री

11 जून 2018

VIDEO: वाराणसी को सीएम योगी ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ दो दिनों की यात्रा पर वाराणसी पहुंचे थे जहां उन्होंने वाराणसी के लोगों को विशेष तोहफा दिया। वहीं काशी में पंचक्रोशी यात्रा कर सीएम ने अपना नाम इतिहास में दर्ज कराया। इनसे पहले कोई भी सीएम इस यात्रा में हिस्सा नहीं लिया है।

11 जून 2018

modi 1:14

पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में पर्यटन मंत्री ने ये क्या कह दिया

6 जून 2018

SUNITA SINGH 3:01

बीजेपी महिला विधायक का ऑडियो वायरल, अवैध कामों के लिए मांग रही ‘कट’

5 जून 2018

rita bahuguna 3:01

मौजूदा किसान आंदोलन राजनीति से प्रेरित- रीता बहुगुणा

4 जून 2018

YOGI 3:12

भदोही को सीएम योगी ने दी 86 करोड़ रुपयों की सौगात

3 जून 2018

अखिलेश के बंगले का हाल।
Lucknow

केवल अखिलेश यादव के बंगले में मिली टूट-फूट, राज्य संपत्ति विभाग ने शुरू किया नुकसान का आकलन

12 जून 2018

यूओयू की 16 जून की परीक्षा अब 28 को होगी
Nainital

यूओयू की 16 जून की परीक्षा अब 28 को होगी

12 जून 2018

हादसे में घायल बीकाम के छात्र ने दम तोड़ा
Nainital

हादसे में घायल बीकाम के छात्र ने दम तोड़ा

12 जून 2018

सूर्यदेव ने तपाया, हवा ने दी राहत
Nainital

सूर्यदेव ने तपाया, हवा ने दी राहत

12 जून 2018

रिटायर्ड शिक्षिका के बंद मकान से हजारों की चोरी
Nainital

रिटायर्ड शिक्षिका के बंद मकान से हजारों की चोरी

12 जून 2018

आयसर ट्रक से टकराकर युवक की मौत
Nainital

आयसर ट्रक से टकराकर युवक की मौत

12 जून 2018

