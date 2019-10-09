शहर चुनें

SP activist scorched while burning effigy of CM Yogi Adityanath in varanasi

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ का पुतला फूंकते वक्त सपा कार्यकर्ता झुलसा, चार हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 03:27 PM IST
पुतला जलाते सपा कार्यकर्ता।
पुतला जलाते सपा कार्यकर्ता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
वाराणसी में आज समाजवादी छात्र सभा के कार्यकर्ताओं ने झांसी में हुए पुष्पेंद्र यादव एनकाउंटर के विरोध में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आतित्यनाथ का पुतुला फूंका। इस दौरान जल्दीबाजी के चक्कर में एक कार्यकर्ता आग की चपेट में आने से झुलस गया।
झुलसे हुए कार्यकर्ता को तुरंत कबीरचौरा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं इस दौरान पुतला दहन कर रहे कार्यकर्ताओं में से समन यादव सहित चार को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।
varanasi bjp yogi adityanath samajwadi party
