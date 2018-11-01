शहर चुनें

'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
बाइक से गिरकर आशा बहू की मौत

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 12:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पति के साथ सीएचसी सांडा जाते समय हुआ हादसा
सकरन (सीतापुर)। थाना इलाके में पति के साथ बाइक से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र जा रही एक आशा बहू अचानक नीचे गिर गई। इस हादसे में उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

स्थानीय थानाक्षेत्र के भेड़हिया मजरा कल्ली में रहने वाली फागरानी (45) पत्नी रामदत्त आशा बहू है। बुधवार की सुबह करीब दस बजे वह अपने पति के साथ बाइक से सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र सांडा जा रही थी। भेड़हिया और कोलुहापुर गांव के बीच सड़क पर पड़े पुआल की वजह से बाइक फिसलकर लहराई।

रामदत्त ने किसी तरह बाइक को नियंत्रित कर लिया मगर पीछे बैठी आशा बहू अपना बैलेंस नहीं बना सकी और नीचे गिर गई। इस हादसे में मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतका के पति ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

Most Read

सुहेल देव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष, कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

हिंदुत्व के नाम पर हमे लड़ाने वाले नेता मुस्लिमों के घर ब्याहते हैं अपनी बेटियां: ओमप्रकाश राजभर

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा और कहा कि जो लोग हिंदू व मुस्लिम के नाम पर हम लोगों को लड़ाते हैं वह खुद ही अपने बच्चों की शादी मुस्लिम परिवारों में करवाते हैं।

31 अक्टूबर 2018

