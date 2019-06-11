शहर चुनें

करंट लगने से बालक की मौत

करंट लगने से बालक की मौत

Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 12:06 AM IST
सिधौली (सीतापुर)। बाग में आम तोड़ते समय हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आने से एक बालक की मौत हो गई। सिधौली कोतवाली क्षेत्र में सोमवार को मिर्जापुर निवासी आफाज (13) पुत्र रईस पड़ोस के गांव बाड़ी में पेड़ पर चढ़कर आम तोड़ रहा था।
जिस पेड़ पर बालक आम तोड़ रहा था, उसी पेड़ के पास से हाईटेंशन लाइन गुजरी है। आम तोड़ते समय वह उसकी चपेट में आ गया, जिससे उसे करंट लग गया। परिवार के लोगों ने उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

जेल से बाहर निकलते साक्षी महाराज
Lucknow

सीतापुर जेल में बंद रेप के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से मिले उन्नाव के सांसद साक्षी महाराज

उन्नाव लोकसभा सीट से सांसद साक्षी महाराज बुधवार को सीतापुर जेल में बंद बांगरमऊ के विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से मिलने पहुंचे। सेंगर दुष्कर्म के आरोप में जिला कारागार में बंद हैं।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बाइकों की भिड़ंत में दो युवकों की मौत, मां-बेटी जख्मी
Sitapur

बाइकों की भिड़ंत में दो युवकों की मौत, मां-बेटी जख्मी

10 जून 2019

द्वारचार देखने गई बालिका से दुष्कर्म
Sitapur

द्वारचार देखने गई बालिका से दुष्कर्म

9 जून 2019

कारागार में निरुद्ध बंदी की अस्पताल में मौत
Sitapur

कारागार में निरुद्ध बंदी की अस्पताल में मौत

10 जून 2019

मालगाड़ी से ट्रायल शुरू, अब जल्द दौड़ेंगी यात्री ट्रेनें
Sitapur

मालगाड़ी से ट्रायल शुरू, अब जल्द दौड़ेंगी यात्री ट्रेनें

9 जून 2019

बाइक सवार युवकों को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत दो जख्मी
Sitapur

बाइक सवार युवकों को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत दो जख्मी

9 जून 2019

नहर में उतराता मिला महिला का शव
Sitapur

नहर में उतराता मिला महिला का शव

9 जून 2019

चार घंटे बाधित रहा रेल संचालन, यात्री हुए बेहाल
Sitapur

चार घंटे बाधित रहा रेल संचालन, यात्री हुए बेहाल

10 जून 2019

दो साल में ही क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया रपटा पुल
Sitapur

दो साल में ही क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया रपटा पुल

10 जून 2019

ओवरलोडेड तीन वाहनों को पकड़ा, सीज
Sitapur

ओवरलोडेड तीन वाहनों को पकड़ा, सीज

10 जून 2019

