Nikay Chunav 2023 : BJP has nominated its candidates on every body in Shamli

Nikay Chunav 2023: भाजपा ने चला ऐसा दांव, देखते रह गए विपक्षी, नहीं कर पाए ऐसा, पढ़ें हर उम्मीदवार के बारे में

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Tue, 18 Apr 2023 10:27 PM IST
सार

Nikay Chunav 2023 : भाजपा ने शामली जिले में हर निकाय पर अपने उम्मीदवार को उतारा है। लेकिन विपक्षी ऐसा नहीं कर पाए हैं। अब उनमें इसे लेकर खलबली मची है।

Nikay Chunav 2023 : BJP has nominated its candidates on every body in Shamli
यूपी नगर निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

शामली जनपद में नगर निकाय चुनाव में नामांकन हो गए हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को नाम वापसी का दिन है। भाजपा ने हर निकाय पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे हैं, जबकि सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन, कांग्रेस, बसपा और आप ऐसा नहीं कर पाए हैं।



शामली नगर पालिका में भाजपा से अरविंद संगल, गठबंधन से विजय कौशिक, बसपा से धर्मवीर निर्वाल और आप से पंकज पत्नी संजय मलिक मैदान में है। इसके अलावा सात निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हैं। कैराना में गठबंधन का कोई प्रत्याशी नहीं है, जबकि यह सपा का गढ़ है। यहां से भाजपा से सेठपाल सिंह, कांग्रेस से सलीम अहमद और आप से असगर हैं। निवर्तमान चेयरमैन हाजी अनवर, राशिद अली, शमशाद अंसारी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में हैं।


कांधला में गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी आमने-सामने हैं। सपा से नजमुल इस्लाम और रालोद से मिर्जा फैसल बेग ने नामांकन किया है। भाजपा से नरेश सैनी मैदान में हैं। थानाभवन में भाजपा से अंजलि देवी, बसपा से मीना देवी, गठबंधन से महमूना और आप से शमा नाज चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। जलालाबाद में भाजपा से बबली कश्यप, बसपा से जहीर मलिक और गठबंधन से अब्दुल गफ्फार उर्फ पप्पू मैदान में हैं।

गढ़ीपुख्ता में भाजपा से नरेश सैनी, बसपा से सरफराज, गठबंधन से प्रमोद कुमार और आप से राजेंद्र कुमार मैदान में हैं। एलम में भाजपा से सुमन देवी चुनाव लड़ रही हैं, जबकि सुनीता देवी, दीपा पंवार, मेघा पंवार, अंजलि पंवार निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में हैं। बनत नगर पंचायत भाजपा से बबली देवी पत्नी वीरपाल और गठबंधन से कुसुम पत्नी धर्मवीर चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। बाकी 10 प्रत्याशी निर्दलीय हैं। ऊन नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा सतेंद्र चिकारा, गठबंधन अशोक चौधरी, बसपा विनय कौशिक, जबकि सतीश और प्रदीप चौधरी हैं। झिंझाना नगर पंचायत में भाजपा से सुरेश कश्यप, गठबंधन से आदिल नवाज, आप से राजेंद्र और नौशाद व हाजी फिरोज खान निर्दलीय हैं।

शामली नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा-अरविंद संगल
सपा, रालोद, आसना गठबंधन-विजय कौशिक
बसपा-धर्मवीर निर्वाल
आप- पंकज पत्नी संजय मलिक

कैराना नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा-सेठपाल सिंह
कांग्रेस-सलीम अहमद
आप-असगरएसडीपीआई-इसराइल
निर्दलीय हाजी अनवर हसन
निर्दलीय राशिद अली
निर्दलीय शमशाद अंसारी

कांधला नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा- नरेश सैनी
बसपा- मोबीन राणा
सपा-नजमुल इस्लाम
रालोद- मिर्जा फैसल बेग
आप- सलीम पुत्र हनीफ
कांग्रेस- कोई नहीं

थानाभवन नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशीभाजपा- अंजली शर्मा पत्नी संजय शर्मा
बसपा- मीना देवी पत्नी राकेश राणा
सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन- महमूना पत्नी मोहम्मद अहमद
आप -शमा नाज पत्नी इमरान अली

जलालाबाद नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा-बबली कश्यप पत्नी देवी दयाल कश्यप
बसपा-जहीर मलिक
सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन-अब्दुल गफ्फार उर्फ पप्पू
आप- अजरा खान

गढ़ीपुख्ता नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा-नरेश कुमार सैनी
बसपा-सरफराज
सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन-प्रमोद कुमार
आप- राजेंद्र कुमार

एलम नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा- सुमन देवी
निर्दलीय- सुनीता देवी
निर्दलीय- दीपा पंवार
निर्दलीय- मेघा पंवार
निर्दलीय- अंजलि पंवार

बनत नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा- बबली देवी पत्नी वीरपाल
सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन- कुसुम पत्नी धर्मवीर

ऊन नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा- सतेंद्र चिकारा
सपा, रालोद, आसपा गठबंधन-अशोक चौधरी
बसपा-विनय कौशिक
निर्दलीय- सतीश
निर्दलीय प्रदीप चौधरी

झिंझाना नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद प्रत्याशी
भाजपा- सुरेश कुमार कश्यप
सपा- आदिल नवाज
आप- राजेंद्र
निर्दलीय- नौशाद
निर्दलीय हाजी फिरोज खान
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

