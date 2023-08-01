Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli News ›   Indian American Harshvardhan singh and Kairana Hukum Singhs Dhewate filed a claim in American Republican Party

अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद चुनाव : कैराना के हुकुम सिंह के धेवते ने अमेरिकन रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में दावेदारी की पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 01 Aug 2023 09:01 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद के कैराना से पूर्व सांसद स्वर्गीय हुकुम सिंह के धेवते डॉ हर्षवर्धन सिंह ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए उम्मीदवारों की रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं। उन्होंने उस दिन पहले ही अमेरिकन रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में आवेदन किया है।

Indian American Harshvardhan singh and Kairana Hukum Singhs Dhewate filed a claim in American Republican Party
भारतीय मूल के हर्षवर्धन सिंह - फोटो : Amar Ujala

उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली जनपद के कैराना से पूर्व सांसद स्व बाबू हुकुम सिंह के धेवते डाक्टर हर्ष वर्धन सिंह अमेरिका की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में राष्ट्रपति पद के नामांकन के लिए दावेदारी पेश की है। अब वे चर्चाओ में आ गये हैं।



पूर्व केबिनेट मंत्री व कैराना से पूर्व सांसद स्व बाबू हुकुम सिंह राजनिति के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी थे। स्वर्गीय बाबू हुकुम सिंह अपनी साफ छवि के लिए पूरे देश में प्रसिद्ध थे। वहीं अब स्व बाबू हुकुम सिंह के धेवते डाक्टर हर्ष वर्धन सिंह ने अमेरिकन राष्ट्रपति भवन की और कदम बढ़ाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। स्व बाबू हुकुम सिंह की दूसरे नंबर की बेटी नंदिता व दामाद त्रिभुवन सिंह के पुत्र डाक्टर हर्ष वर्धन सिंह ने अमेरिका की रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए नामांकन पत्र के लिए दावेदारी पेश की है।


पहले 20 जनवरी 2017 से 20 जनवरी 2021 तक रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अमेरिकन राष्ट्रपति थे। यदि पार्टी अनुमति देती है तो अमेरिकन राष्ट्रपति पद की दौड़ में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी से ही कैराना के धेवते डाक्टर हर्ष वर्धन सिंह भी शामिल हो जाएंगे।

अगले वर्ष 2024 में अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव होने हैं। वहीं पूर्व सांसद स्व बाबू हुकुम सिंह की सबसे बड़ी बेटी कैराना लोक सभा प्रत्याशी मृगांका सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी छोटी बहन नंदिता के बेटे डॉ. हर्ष वर्धन सिंह ने अमेरिकन रिपब्लिकन पार्टी में करीब 10 दिन पहले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए नामांकन भरने को दावेदारी पेश की है। अगले साल 2024 में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव होगें। उनके भांजे डॉ. हर्ष वर्धन सिंह के पिता त्रिभुवन सिंह परिवार सहित करीब 40 साल से अमेरिका में रहते हैं।
 
अमेरिका के न्यू जर्सी में बसा हैं परिवार
मृगांका सिंह ने बताया कि करीब 40 वर्षों से उनकी बहन नंदिता सिंह व बहनोई त्रिभुवन सिंह अपने परिवार के साथ अमरीका के न्यू जर्सी में बसे हुए हैं। जहां पर वे एक बिजनेसमैन के तौर पर कार्य करते हैं।

भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद रहें नौनिहाल सिंह के पौत्र हैं डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
बताया गया है कि राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए दावेदारी पेश करने वाले डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन सिंह भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद रहें डॉ नौनिहाल सिंह के पौत्र हैं। डॉ नौनिहाल सिंह यूपी के बुलंदशहर जिले के सोजना रानी गांव के रहने वाले थे। सन् 2009 में 86 साल की उम्र में यूएसए में ही उनका निधन हो गया था। वह अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार में पोस्ट डॉक्टोरल, प्रबंधन में पीएचडी, अर्थशास्त्र में और समाजशास्त्र में दो मास्टर डिग्री और कानून में स्नातक डिग्री के अलावा उच्च शिक्षित थे। जिन्होंने अमेरिका के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र आर्थिक आयोग में भारत के बीच अंतर सरकारी व्यापार पर बातचीत की।

डाक्टर हर्ष वर्धन सिंह को विरासत में मिली राजनीतिक
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति पद की दावेदारी पेश करने वाले डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन सिंह को राजनीति अपने नाना व दादा से विरासत में मिली हैं, क्योंकि दादा नौनिहाल सिंह के पौत्र होने के साथ-साथ स्वर्गीय बाबू हुकुम सिंह के नाती होने के नाते राजनीति विरासत में मिली हैं। हर कोई उनको बधाई दे रहा हैं।

नाना स्वर्गीय बाबू हुकुम सिंह के साथ संभाली थी चुनाव की बागडोर
सन् 2017 में यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव में कैराना विधानसभा से भाजपा पार्टी की ओर से स्वर्गीय हुकुम सिंह की बेटी मृगांका सिंह को प्रत्याशी बनाया था। उस दौरान अमेरिका से कैराना पहुंचे डॉ हर्षवर्धन सिंह ने अपने नाना स्वर्गीय बाबू हुकुम सिंह के साथ अपनी मौसी मृगांका सिंह के चुनाव की बागडोर संभाली थी। बाकायदा गांव कंडेला सहित अन्य गांव में डोर टू डोर जाकर उन्होंने जनसंपर्क अभियान भी किया था। उस दौरान की उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें भी वायरल हो रहीं हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

