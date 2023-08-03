Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli News ›   Imran arrested with fake currency in Shamli, father Iqbal used to bring fake notes from Pakistan run in India

इमरान के बड़े राज: जाली करेंसी के साथ दबोचा गया शातिर, पाकिस्तान से लाकर भारत में नकली नोट खपाता था पिता

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, शामली Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 03 Aug 2023 01:20 AM IST
सार

Shamli News : इमरान का पिता महबूब इकबाला काना गैंग का सक्रिय सदस्य था और पाकिस्तान से लाकर भारत में नकली नोटों को खपाता था।

Imran arrested with fake currency in Shamli, father Iqbal used to bring fake notes from Pakistan run in India
आरोपी गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
शामली में नकली नोटों के साथ पकड़ा गया आरोपी शामली का इकबाल काना गैंग से भी जुड़ा हो सकता है। खास बात यह है कि इमरान के परिवार के कई सदस्य नकली नोटों से लेकर विभिन्न राज्यों में हथियारों की सप्लाई भी करते हैं।



इमरान का पिता महबूब इकबाला काना गैंग का सक्रिय सदस्य था और पाकिस्तान से लाकर भारत में नकली नोटों को खपाता था। हालांकि, बाद में उसकी मौत हो गई थी। एसटीएफ की अभी तक की जांच में यह बातें सामने आई हैं। आरोपी से पूछताछ में और भी कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे हो सकते हैं।

कई साल पहले इकबाल काना गैंग से जुड़ गया था इमरान का पिता
एसटीएफ के सूत्रों के अनुसार, पकड़े गए आरोपी इमरान का पिता महबूब करीब चालीस साल पहले नकली नोटों के मामले में पकड़ा गया था। पूछताछ में पता चला था कि वह इकबाल काना गैंग का सदस्य था तथा पाकिस्तान से भी नकली नोटों को भारत के विभिन्न हिस्सों में भेजता है। हालांकि, बाद में महबूब की मौत हो गई थी। वर्ष 2008 में इमरान को भी पुलिस ने नकली नोटों के मामले में पकड़ा था। माना जा रहा है कि इमरान भी इकबाल काना गैंग से जुड़ा हो सकता है। अभी इस संबंध में एसटीएफ जांच कर रही है।

पंजाब गैंग से जुड़े हैं इमरान के परिवार के सदस्य, एक चचेरा भाई हथियारों की सप्लाई में पाकिस्तान की जेल में काट रहा सजा
एसटीएफ के अनुसार, इमरान का चचेरा भाई कलीम हथियारों की सप्लाई करता था। जांच में सामने आया है कि पिछले साल ही उसे बाघा बार्डर पर हथियारों के साथ पकड़ लिया गया था। अब वह पाकिस्तान की किसी जेल में सजा काट रहा है। इसके अलावा इमरान का भाई हथियारों की सप्लाई के मामले में पूर्व में जेल जा चुका है और वर्तमान में छूटा हुआ है। इसके अलावा इमरान का एक और चचेरा भाई पंजाब में हथियारों की तस्करी करने वाले गिरोह से जुड़ा है। पंजाब पुलिस ने उसे वांछित घोषित किया है। पंजाब पुलिस उसको तलाश कर रही है मगर अभी तक नहीं पकड़ सकी है।

कम पढ़ा लिखा होने के बावजूद एक्सपर्ट है इमरान, कई प्रदेशों में करता है नोटों को सप्लाई
एसटीएफ के एएसपी बृजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि आरोपी इमरान अधिक पढ़ा लिखा नहीं है। मगर उसे टेक्नालॉजी का पूरा ज्ञान है। सोशल मीडिया से लेकर अन्य जानकारी भी रखता है। कई अन्य प्रदेशों में भी नकली नोटों को सप्लाई करने की बात कहीं जा रही है। हालांकि, पूछताछ के बाद ही यह स्पष्ट हो सकेगा। अभी तक की जांच में सामने आया है कि इमरान कहीं से छपे हुए नकली नोट लाकर खपा रहा था। पूछताछ में गिरोह के अन्य सदस्यों के बारे में भी जानकारी हासिल हो सकती है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

