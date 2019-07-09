शहर चुनें

छात्राओं को आत्म सुरक्षा की जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया

Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 12:24 AM IST
शामली के स्कॉटिश स्कूल में आयोजित बालिका सुरक्षा अभियान के कार्यक्रम में ताईक्वांडो का प्रशिक्
शामली के स्कॉटिश स्कूल में आयोजित बालिका सुरक्षा अभियान के कार्यक्रम में ताईक्वांडो का प्रशिक्
छात्राओं को आत्म सुरक्षा की जानकारी देकर जागरूक किया
शामली। बालिका सुरक्षा जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शहर के स्कॉटिश इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।
सोमवार को आयोजित कार्यक्रम में महिला थाना प्रभारी नीरज चौधरी ने बालिकाओं को यूपी 100,181 और 1090 सेवाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि इन सभी हेल्प लाइनों द्वारा प्राप्त सूचनाओं को गोपनीय रखा जाता है और शिकायतकर्ता की निजी जानकारी किसी के साथ साझा नहीं की जाती है। डायल 181 की इंचार्ज प्रियंका ने छात्राओं को इस सेवा की जानकारी दी और आत्मरक्षा से संबंधित जानकारी दी। यातायात प्रभारी भंवर सिंह ने बालिकाओं को आत्मरक्षा के टिप्स देते हुए यातायात नियमों का पालन करने पर जोर दिया। प्रधानाचार्या आशु त्यागी ने बालिकाओं को संबोधित करते हुए इन सभी हेल्पलाइनों के उपयोग के बारे में बताते हुए निडर होकर रहने के लिये कहा। उन्होंने असामाजिक तत्वों से निपटने हेतु मार्शल आर्ट सीखने के लिये भी प्रेरित किया।

education
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: किशोरी से दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, विरोध करने पर मार डाला, फुफेरे भाई के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

शामली जिले में थानाक्षेत्र के एक गांव में दुष्कर्म का विरोध करने पर किशोरी की हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक किशोरी के परिजनों ने बताया कि वह रविवार से लापता थी। सोमवार को उसका शव खेत में पड़ा मिला।

9 जुलाई 2019

The role of Gunner in the assassination of Pradhan Son is doubtful
Shamli

प्रधान पुत्र की हत्या में गनर की भूमिका संदिग्ध

8 जुलाई 2019

Chief Minister will visit Shuktirth 14
Shamli

14 को शुकतीर्थ आएंगे मुख्यमंत्री

8 जुलाई 2019

Two miscreants dashed in encounter, one shot dead
Shamli

पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में दो बदमाश दबोचे, एक बदमाश गोली लगने से हुआ घायल

7 जुलाई 2019

Two cases of medical examination of policemen reached Lucknow
Shamli

पुलिसकर्मी का दो बार मेडिकल परीक्षण का मामला लखनऊ तक पहुंचा

7 जुलाई 2019

Attack on maiden for opposing tampering
Shamli

छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर युवती का सिर फोड़ा

7 जुलाई 2019

शामली रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के टिकट चेक करते टीटीई।
Shamli

मजिस्ट्रेट चेकिंग में धरे गए 65 बेटिकट यात्री

7 जुलाई 2019

English liquor caught on the UP-Haryana border
Shamli

यूपी-हरियाणा सीमा पर पकड़ी 32 लाख की अंग्रेजी शराब

8 जुलाई 2019

Shamli has not got the post office status till now
Shamli

आठ साल बाद भी नही मिला शामली को प्रधान डाकघर का दर्जा, शासनादेश के बाद भी नही खुला पासपोर्ट कार्यालय

7 जुलाई 2019

barati gharati fight, 6 injured
Shamli

वलीमे की दावत में भिड़े बराती-घराती, छह घायल

7 जुलाई 2019

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा: राजधानी लखनऊ के 6 घरों के बुझ गए चिराग

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर एक बार फिर दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। आगरा में झरना नाले में एसी जनरथ बस गिर गई। हादसे में 29 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में लखनऊ के 6 घरों के चिराग भी बुझ गए।

8 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:40

महिलाओं पर विवादित पोस्ट लिख बुरा फंसे फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी, अब मांगी माफी

8 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:18

संकट में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन सरकार, लोकसभा में भी उठा मुद्दा

8 जुलाई 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:38

पीएम मोदी के लिए गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने गाया गीत, पीएम ने ट्वीट के जरिए की तारीफ

8 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT 3:19

मॉनसून में नुकसानदायक हो सकता है इन चीजों का खाना

8 जुलाई 2019

शामली में छात्राओं को थाने ले जाते पुलिसकर्मी।
Shamli

सरेबाजार में छात्राओं के दो गुटों में चले हाकी-डंडे

7 जुलाई 2019

Newborn baby found in bushes in Kadi village
Shamli

कैड़ी गांव में झाड़ियों में मिला नवजात शिशु

7 जुलाई 2019

PG crisis will take place during Kanvada tour
Shamli

कांवड़ यात्रा में छाएगा रसोई गैस का संकट

7 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: करीबी रिश्तेदार ने पहले पिलाई शराब, फिर बनाई अश्लील वीडियो, आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 जुलाई 2019

कांधला क्षेत्र के गांव खन्द्रावली में मुठभेड के बाद घायल बदमाश को ले जाते पुलिकर्मी
Shamli

मुठभेड़ में दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

5 जुलाई 2019

ाना भवन ब्लॉक में मुख्यमंत्री सामुहिक विवाह का आयोजन में भाग लेते वर वधू व भाजपा नेता
Shamli

मतलूब की हुई फिरदौस, रीना ने थामा रामपाल का हाथ

6 जुलाई 2019

