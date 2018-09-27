शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   बाइक सवार दंपति को ट्रक चालक ने मारी टक्कर, घायल

बाइक सवार दंपति को ट्रक चालक ने मारी टक्कर, घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 12:29 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार दंपति घायल
झिंझाना। ट्रक चालक ने बाइक सवार दंपति को टक्कर मार दी। राहगीरों की मदद से घायलों को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर भर्ती करवाया। बुधवार को इमरान पुत्र असगर निवासी ऊन अपनी पत्नी को लेकर मंसूरा गांव गया था। शाम को वापस ऊन आते समय जब वह वेदखेड़ी मोड़ पर मेरठ करनाल हाईवे पर पहुंचा, तो करनाल की ओर से आ रहे ट्रक ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इस पर बाइक सवार दंपति घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने घायल दंपति को झिंझाना के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भिजवाया, जहां से गंभीर अवस्था के चलते महिला शहजादी को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। थाना प्रभारी ओपी चौधरी ने बताया घटना की सूचना मिली है।

