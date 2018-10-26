शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विद्युत करंट से गोवंश की मौत

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 12:23 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
विद्युत करंट से गोवंश की मौत
बाबरी। कस्बे के गोगवान जलालपुर में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह ग्रामीण जंगल में चारा लेने गए तो कंवरपाल के खेत में रखे ट्रांसफार्मर के पास दो गोवंश मृत अवस्था में मिले। जिसकी सूचना किसी अज्ञात ने शामली पुलिस अधीक्षक को दी। एसआई शिवकुमार शर्मा पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे, तो दोनों गोवंश मृत अवस्था में थे। सूचना पर ग्राम प्रधान पति व थानाभवन गन्ना सोसायटी के चेयरमैन ठाकुर जयप्रकाश भी मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्राम प्रधान पति ठाकुर जयप्रकाश ने जेसीबी मंगाकर दोनों गोवंश को दफना दिया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि खेत मालिक काफी समय से बीमार है। खेत में जाने वाला कोई नहीं है। किसान की पत्नी ने 16 बीघे भूमि भैसानी इस्लामपुर के एक व्यक्ति को ठेके पर दी है।

