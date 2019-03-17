शहर चुनें

संस्कृति इंटरनेशनल स्कूल का वार्षिकोत्सव में बच्चों ने मचाया धमाल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 11:50 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वार्षिकोत्सव में बच्चों ने मचाया धमाल
शामली। संस्कृति इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के वार्षिकोत्सव में स्पोर्ट्स ऑडिटोरियम का भी शुभारंभ किया। इस मौके पर सभी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस मौके पर बच्चों ने देश भक्ति धार्मिक व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए गए। कार्यक्रम में अतिथि के रूप में बाबा श्याम सिंह, पूर्व विधायक राजेश्वर बंसल, ब्लाक प्रमुख के पति जयदेव सिंह, केपी सिंह, चौधरी जगमेर सिंह, चौधरी जगेंद्र सिंह, अर्चना निर्वाल प्रबंधक सुमित निर्वाल, तन्मय निर्वाल आदि मौजूद रहे। , प्रधानाचार्य विनोद शर्मा आभार प्रकट किया।
दिव्यांगो की गाड़ी को रवाना किया
शामली। श्री श्री कात्यायनी देवी ट्रस्ट की ओर 24 फरवरी को टंकी रोड माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर मे आयोजित निशुल्क दिव्यांग कैंप मे चयनित 15 दिव्यांगो को रविवार सुबह सात बजे विकलांग सेवा केंद्र अंबाला के लिए शिवचौक से पूर्व चेयरमैन अरविंद संगल, सदस्य पति रोबिन गर्ग, अमरीश संगल, आशीष संगल ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर गाड़ी को रवाना किया।

