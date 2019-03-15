शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   क्लीनिक के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आठ साल से चक्कर काट रहा डिग्रीधारक

क्लीनिक के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आठ साल से चक्कर काट रहा डिग्रीधारक

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 11:19 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
एसपी ने पीड़ित को कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शामली। बीपीटी डिग्रीधारक क्लीनिक के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए आठ साल से चक्कर काट रहा है। डिग्रीधारक ने एसपी को प्रार्थनापत्र देकर कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है।
शुक्रवार को आदर्श मंडी थानाक्षेत्र के कस्बा बनत निवासी आदित्य चौधरी ने एसपी अजय कुमार को दिए शिकायती पत्र में बताया कि उसने 2010 में गाजियाबाद जिले में स्थित चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय मेरठ से मान्यता प्राप्त कालेज से बीपीटी पाठ्यक्रम उत्तीर्ण किया था। पीड़ित डिग्रीधारक ने एसपी को बताया कि बीपीटी उपाधिधारक को राज्य में अपना क्लीनिक या अस्पताल चलाने से पूर्व उप्र स्टेट मेडिकल फैकल्टी लखनऊ से बीपीटी डिग्री का नामांकन, पंजीकरण कराना अनिवार्य होता है। इसके लिए उसने उप्र स्टेट मेडिकल फैकल्टी लखनऊ में आवेदन किया था, लेकिन आठ साल बाद भी उनका रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो सका है। पीड़ित के मुताबिक उसने रजिस्ट्रेशन न होने का कारण जानने के लिए आरटीआई लगाई। एसपी ने पीड़ित को मामले की जांच कराकर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

Recommended

Cricket News

IPL 2019: पुराने रंग में लौटे युवराज सिंह, कमेंट मिला- धागा खोल दिया

15 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

IPL 2019: पुराने रंग में लौटे युवराज सिंह, कमेंट मिला- धागा खोल दिया

15 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा, भाजपा को हराने के लिए दिल्ली में आप से गठजोड़ जरूरी

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए जी-तोड़ मेहनत कर रही थीं श्रद्धा, 'बाहुबली' के कारण टूटा सपना

15 मार्च 2019

shraddha kapoor
shraddha kapoor
parineeti chopra
Saina Nehwal and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए जी-तोड़ मेहनत कर रही थीं श्रद्धा, 'बाहुबली' के कारण टूटा सपना

15 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

siddharth malhotra
tara sutaria
Tara Sutaria
siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

आलिया के बाद सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा को मिला नया प्यार, 11 साल छोटी इस एक्ट्रेस को छुप-छुपके कर रहे डेट

15 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

honey singh
honey singh
honey singh
honey singh
Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुठभेड़
Meerut

यूपी: मुठभेड़ में दबोचे गए तीन बदमाश, बड़ी वारदात को देने जा रहे थे अंजाम

शामली पुलिस ने भाज्जू चौकी के निकट मुठभेड़ में तीन बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का दावा है कि तीनों बदमाश मामूली विवाद में कुड़ाना खुर्द निवासी युवक की हत्या करने जा रहे थे।

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
तबस्सुम हसन
Meerut

मिशन 2019: कैराना से मैदान में उतरेंगी तबस्सुम हसन, सपा ने जारी की प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट

15 मार्च 2019

सहारनपुर-शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर के संविदा कर्मी और शिक्षा मित्र कराएंगे कैराना लोकसभा चुनाव
Shamli

सहारनपुर-शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर के संविदा कर्मी और शिक्षा मित्र कराएंगे कैराना लोकसभा चुनाव

15 मार्च 2019

फोरलेन के लिए कस्बे में टीम ने किया सर्वे
Shamli

फोरलेन के लिए कस्बे में टीम ने किया सर्वे

15 मार्च 2019

file
Shamli

लोकसभा चुनाव में सपा ने फिर खेला मुस्लिम कार्ड  

15 मार्च 2019

लुहारी में 1
Shamli

लुहारी में 1

15 मार्च 2019

file
Shamli

ईवीएम और वीवी पैट को स्वयं चलाना सीखें मजिस्ट्रेट 

15 मार्च 2019

मानसिक रूप से कमजोर व्यक्ति घर में घुसा, पुलिस ने जंजीर में बांधकर बैठाया
Shamli

मानसिक रूप से कमजोर व्यक्ति घर में घुसा, पुलिस ने जंजीर में बांधकर बैठाया

15 मार्च 2019

ीन दिवसीय खेल कूद वार्षिकोत्सव
Shamli

ीन दिवसीय खेल कूद वार्षिकोत्सव

15 मार्च 2019

सात दिन में 63204 उतर पुस्तिकाओं का हुआ मूल्यांकन
Shamli

सात दिन में 63204 उतर पुस्तिकाओं का हुआ मूल्यांकन

15 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

इन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे मिर्जापुर के फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ पहुंच चुका है मिर्जापुर। यहां हमारी टीम ने बात की फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स से जाना किन मुद्दों पर वो आने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव में करेंगे मतदान।

15 मार्च 2019

लखनऊ 1:17

यूपी में नहीं थम रहा अपराध, ऑटो चालक ने युवती से की छेड़छाड़

15 मार्च 2019

बुलंदशहर 0:59

बुलंदशहर में जिलाधिकारी की अनोखी पहल, देखिए खास रिपोर्ट

15 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:04

एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर मथुरा के लोगों ने की भ्रष्टाचार और गरीबी खत्म करने की बात

15 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 4:09

मथुरा की आधी आबादी में महिलाओं ने समाज में समानता के अधिकार की रखी मांग

15 मार्च 2019

Related

ोली पर हुड़दंग मचाने वालों की खैर नहीं
Shamli

ोली पर हुड़दंग मचाने वालों की खैर नहीं

15 मार्च 2019

मुठभेड़ में हत्या के इरादे से जा रहे तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार
Shamli

मुठभेड़ में हत्या के इरादे से जा रहे तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार

15 मार्च 2019

श्री सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान से मोक्ष की प्राप्ति
Shamli

श्री सिद्धचक्र महामंडल विधान से मोक्ष की प्राप्ति

15 मार्च 2019

गेट की प्रवेश परीक्षा में शुभम ने पाई ऑल इंडिया 55वीं रैंक
Shamli

गेट की प्रवेश परीक्षा में शुभम ने पाई ऑल इंडिया 55वीं रैंक

15 मार्च 2019

युवा सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने के लिए बैठक
Shamli

युवा सम्मेलन को सफल बनाने के लिए बैठक

15 मार्च 2019

चुनावी पाठशाला में मतदान के महत्व को समझाया
Shamli

चुनावी पाठशाला में मतदान के महत्व को समझाया

15 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.