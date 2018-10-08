शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   नवरात्रों के लिए सजने लगे बाजार

नवरात्रों के लिए सजने लगे बाजार

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 08 Oct 2018 12:20 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
नवरात्रों के लिए सजने लगे बाजार
विज्ञापन
झिंझाना।
नवरात्र शुरू होने से पहले ही दुकानदारों ने नवरात्रों की तैयारी कर ली है। अभी से बाजार में नवरात्रों में खरीदे जाने वाले सामानों से दुकानों को सजाना शुरू कर दिया है। दुकान सांझी की मूर्तियों से सज गई है।
श्राद्ध पक्ष खत्म होने में अभी दो दिन है। अमावस्या के दिन सभी देव पितृ अपने स्थान को चले जाएंगे। उसके बाद शुक्ल पक्ष की प्रतिपदा को दिन बुधवार मां दुर्गा मंडप में प्रथम शैल पुत्री की पूजा अर्चना कर पहला नवरात्र शुरू होगा। शैल पुत्री की पूजा अर्चना करने से संतान प्राप्ति होती हैं ऐसी मान्यता है। दूसरा नवरात्र देवी ब्रह्मचारिणी का है, लेकिन तिथि घटने के कारण पहला व दूसरा नवरात्र एक ही दिन मनाया जाएगा। दुकानदार हितकर मित्तल, रौनक मित्तल ने बताया की पूरे श्राद्ध में ग्राहकों के कम आने पर बाजार में चहल पहल नहीं होने के साथ ही दुकानदारी भी नहीं के बराबर ही रही है।

Recommended

Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली
virat kohli test
virat kohli records
विरुष्का
Cricket News

अंडा-चिकन छोड़कर शाकाहार की ओर चले कप्तान कोहली, खेल में आया 'विराट' निखार

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः जानिए कैसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

मां ने शराब के नशे में अपने बेटे के साथ कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर होंगे हैरान

7 अक्टूबर 2018

IND v WI Live scorecard of first test, Day 3 from Rajkot
Cricket News

भारत की टेस्ट इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी जीत, विंडीज को पारी और 272 रन से रौंदा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

राजकोट में टीम इंडिया ने लगाई जीत की सेंचुरी, सबसे सफल कप्तानों में शुमार विराट कोहली

7 अक्टूबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
team india
team india
team india
Cricket News

राजकोट में टीम इंडिया ने लगाई जीत की सेंचुरी, सबसे सफल कप्तानों में शुमार विराट कोहली

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Smallest train of country in Kerala
India News

इस राज्य में है देश की सबसे छोटी ट्रेन, महज 9 किमी का सफर तय करती है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस के घर में सरेआम जलील की गईं नेहा पेंडसे, हुआ ऐसा शर्मनाक हाल

7 अक्टूबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

अधिक पैसा होने पर ज्यादा जीते हैं लोग, आज जान ही लो इस बात में है कितनी सच्चाई

7 अक्टूबर 2018

d
Weird Stories

मां ने शराब के नशे में अपने बेटे के साथ कर दिया ऐसा काम, जानकर होंगे हैरान

7 अक्टूबर 2018

चुनाव सर्वेक्षण
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ में भाजपा गंवा सकती है सत्ता, कांग्रेस को बहुमत: सर्वे  

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Barbie look is not good for this woman, know why
India News

बार्बी डॉल जैसा लुक इस महिला के लिए है सजा जैसा, रहना पड़ता है कैद में

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Smallest train of country in Kerala
India News

इस राज्य में है देश की सबसे छोटी ट्रेन, महज 9 किमी का सफर तय करती है

7 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

53 साल के 'नाबालिग' को मिली अस्पताल और पोस्टमार्टम कक्ष साफ करने की सजा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Assembly elections will be held in five states including madhya pradesh and rajasthan this year
India News

मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़: यह है तीनों राज्यों की वर्तमान राजनीतिक तस्वीर

6 अक्टूबर 2018

तरुण संवाद
India News

तरुण संवाद: किसान आंदोलन और देशभर में उनकी स्थिति पर क्या कहते हैं जेकेजी स्कूल के बच्चे

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Karnataka Davanagere of KSRTC bus driver driving with a Langur perched on the steering wheel
India News

वीडियोः आपने बंदर के हाथ में उस्तरा तो सुना होगा, क्या कभी देखा है स्टीयरिंग

6 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

ambedkar statue
Meerut

सहारनपुर: आम्बेडकर की स्कूल में बनाई गई पेंटिंग पर पोती कालिख, दलित समाज में रोष

यूपी के सहारनपुर में एक स्कूल में बनाई गई डॉ भीमराव आम्बेडकर की पेंटिंग पर कुछ आसामाजिक तत्वों ने कालिख पोत दी। इसे लेकर दलित समाज के लोग भड़क गए और पुलिस से कार्रवाई की मांग की।

7 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भाजपा ने शुरु किया यंग वोटर अभियान
Shamli

भाजपा ने शुरु किया यंग वोटर अभियान

8 अक्टूबर 2018

बेटियों के सच बोलने पर नहीं डांटे अभिभावक
Shamli

बेटियों के सच बोलने पर नहीं डांटे अभिभावक

8 अक्टूबर 2018

विवार को दुकान खोलने वालों से वसूला जुर्माना
Shamli

विवार को दुकान खोलने वालों से वसूला जुर्माना

8 अक्टूबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र भेजकर हत्याकांड के खुलासे की मांग
Shamli

मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र भेजकर हत्याकांड के खुलासे की मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

क्रिकेट डेमो फोटो
Local Sports

विजयभव क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने 5 विकेट से फाइनल ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया

7 अक्टूबर 2018

20 लीटर कच्ची शराब सहित आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Shamli

20 लीटर कच्ची शराब सहित आरोपी गिरफ्तार

8 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

यमुना पार फसल काटने गए किसानों पर हमला  

8 अक्टूबर 2018

जमीन के विवाद पर दो परिवारों में चले डंडे
Shamli

जमीन के विवाद पर दो परिवारों में चले डंडे

8 अक्टूबर 2018

ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो में एक मामले में हुआ समझौता
Shamli

ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो में एक मामले में हुआ समझौता

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

पुलिसवालों पर टूटा बदमाशों का कहर, जान बचाना हुआ मुश्किल

यूपी में बदमाशों के हौसले कितने बुलंद है ये देखने को मिला शामली में जहां बदमाशों के आगे पुलिस पस्त नजर आई। जहां पहले तो बदमाशों ने पुलिसवालों पर हमला किया फिर एक को गोली मारकर राइफल लूटकर फरार हो गए।

3 अक्टूबर 2018

SHAMLI MURDER 1:49

VIDEO: शामली में बाइकसवार हमलावरों ने 11वीं के छात्र को गोलियों से भूना

4 सितंबर 2018

शामली 2:49

खुद की बनाई शराब बनी काल...चार और लोगों को ले डूबी

22 अगस्त 2018

shamli 1:43

शराब फैक्ट्री का भंड़ाफोड़, BJP नेता से है ये कनेक्शन

15 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

Related

पोलिंग बूथों पर बीएलओ ने अभियान चला बनाए नए वोट
Shamli

पोलिंग बूथों पर बीएलओ ने अभियान चला बनाए नए वोट

8 अक्टूबर 2018

राशन वितरण को लेकर मलकपुर में मारपीट
Shamli

राशन वितरण को लेकर मलकपुर में मारपीट

8 अक्टूबर 2018

जनपद में घट गई इस बार यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या
Shamli

जनपद में घट गई इस बार यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या

8 अक्टूबर 2018

शादी वाले दिन ही लापता हो गया युवक
Shamli

शादी वाले दिन ही लापता हो गया युवक

8 अक्टूबर 2018

file
Shamli

जिला ओडीएफ घोषित, पर नहीं मिली खुले में शौच से मुक्ति  

8 अक्टूबर 2018

श्रीराम जन्म की लीला मंचन, कलाकारों ने बधाई गीत प्रस्तुत किए गए
Shamli

श्रीराम जन्म की लीला मंचन, कलाकारों ने बधाई गीत प्रस्तुत किए गए

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.