Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shamli ›   अज्ञात ने गन्ने के खेत में लगाई आग

अज्ञात ने गन्ने के खेत में लगाई आग

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 11:08 PM IST
बाबरी। सोमवार को कुछ किसान जंगल में गेहूं की कटाई कर रहे थे इसी बीच रजनीश के खेत में आग की लपटें उठती हुई दिखाई दी। ग्रामीणों ने आग को काबू करने का प्रयास शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन तब तक आग भयानक रूप ले चुकी थी। आग में रजनीश, रामबीर, डाक्टर वीरेंद्र आदि का करीब आठ बीघा गन्ना जल जल गया। इसके अलावा पड़ोसी ओमबीर का भी दो बीघा गेहूं को भी अपनी चपेट में ले लिया और वह भी जल गया।
युवक के साथ मारपीट कर मोबाइल छीना
शामली। बाबरी थानाक्षेत्र के गांव हाथी करौंदा निवासी राजीव देर रात अपने गांव जा रहा था। बताया जाता है कि रास्ते में कुछ बदमाशों ने उसको पकड़ लिया तथा उसके साथ मारपीट करते हुए उससे दो सौ रुपये और मोबाइल लूट लिया। उसने इस बात का विरोध किया तो बदमाश उसके साथ मारपीट करते हुए फरार हो गए। मामले की शिकायत बाबरी पुलिस को की गई।

