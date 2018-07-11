शहर चुनें

टीसी न देने पर डीआईओएस से की शिकायत

Wed, 11 Jul 2018
शामली।
गांव कुड़ाना निवासी संजीव मलिक ने स्कूल द्वारा पुत्री की टीसी नहीं देने पर डीआईओएस से शिकायत की है। अभिभावक का कहना है कि उनकी पुत्री आरजू गांव कुड़ाना के ही वेदांतम पब्लिक स्कूल में कक्षा-10 तक पढ़ाई की है। अब उसका दाखिला अगली कक्षा में शामली के मदरलैंड पब्लिक स्कूल में करा दिया है। टीसी की जरूरत है, लेकिन प्रधानाचार्य ने टीसी देने से मना कर दिया है। प्रधानाचार्य का कहना है कि पहले छात्रा की अप्रैल, मई और जून की फीस जमा करने और टीसी की फीस देने के बाद ही टीसी दी जाएगी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि तीनों महीने की फीस दूसरे स्कूल में भी जमा कराई है। उन्होंने डीआईओएस अनुराधा शर्मा से पुत्री का टीसी दिलाने की मांग की है।

