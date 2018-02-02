अपना शहर चुनें

रेलवे स्टेशन पर शराब बेचते एक को गिरफ्तार किया 

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,शाहजहांपुर Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 07:12 PM IST
उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर शुक्रवार को जीआरपी ने संदिग्धों और अपराधियों की धर-पकड़ को सघन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। एसओ जीआरपी राधेश्याम राव के नेतृत्व में एसआई प्रमोद कुमार, कांस्टेबल संतोष कुमार, विनोद कुमार ने स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो और तीन पर चेकिंग अभियान चलाया।
चेकिंग के दौरान टीम ने शक होने पर प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो-तीन पर बने शौचालय के पश्चिम की ओर सीमेंट सीट से शहर के मोहल्ला चमकनी बहादुरगंज थाना सदर बाजार निवासी सईद पुत्र जहीर को करीब 11:10 बजे हिरासत में ले लिया। तलाशी लेने पर उसके पास झोले में हरियाणा ब्रांड की देशी अवैध शराब के 60 पौव्वे मिले। पूछताछ ने उसने बताया कि वह स्टेशन पर शराब बेचने के साथ सोते हुए यात्रियों का सामान और भीड़-भाड़ में ट्रेन पर चढने वाले यात्रियों के पर्स चोरी करता है। एसआई प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि आरोप के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में पहले से एक दर्जन से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज हैं। उसका अपराधिक इतिहास खंगाला जा रहा है।
shahjahanpur junction shahjahanpur

