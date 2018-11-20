शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Shahjahanpur ›   शौर्यदिवस के रूप मे मनाया गया रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का जन्मदिन

शौर्यदिवस के रूप मे मनाया गया रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का जन्मदिन

Bareily Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 11:23 PM IST
शौर्य दिवस के रूप में मनाया रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का जन्मदिन
समाज के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में योगदान देने वाली महिलाओं को किया सम्मानित

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शाहजहांपुर। रानी लक्ष्मीबाई महिला विंग के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई का जन्मदिन शौर्य दिवस के रुप में मनाया गया। इस मौके पर समाज के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अपना योगदान देने वाली महिलाओं में समाजसेवी मीरा सेठ, मुक्ता बोरा ,प्रधानाचार्य लीड कान्वेंट तराना जमाल,क्राफ्ट टीचर वीना गुप्ता, प्रधानाचार्य स्मिता सिंह व सुषमा महरोत्रा और विंग कि सभी महिलाओं को भी सम्मानित किया गया।
कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर दीप जलाकर किया। संस्थापक डॉ. नमिता सिंह ने बताया अदम्य साहस शौर्य और वीरता की मिसाल वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई सभी महिलाओं की प्रेरणा स्रोत है जिन्होंने कभी भी अन्याय असत्य के आगे घुटने नहीं टेके और लड़ते-लड़ते शहीद हो गईं। अध्यक्ष वीना सिंह ने कहा वीरांगना लक्ष्मीबाई ने हमेशा धर्म जाति से ऊपर उठकर सभी को सम्मान दिया। इस मौके पर कोषाध्यक्ष नीरा गुप्ता, बिन्नी सैनी, वर्षा अवस्थी, शिखा राठौर, अर्चना गुप्ता आदि मौजूद रहीं।













