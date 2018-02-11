अपना शहर चुनें

एसके पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब करहना ने जीता फाइनल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:56 PM IST
धर्मसिंहवा क्षेत्र के बौरब्यास में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में विजयी टीम को पुरस्कार दिया गया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धर्मसिंहवा। बौरव्यास में 15 दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच रविवार को पांडेय क्रिकेट क्लब बरगदवा और एसके पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब करहना के बीच खेला गया। फाइनल मैच एसके पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब ने चार विकेट से जीत लिया।

टॉस जीत कर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी पांडेय क्रिकेट क्लब बरगदवा16 ओवर में 66 रन पर आल आउट हो गई। जवाब में उतरी एसके पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब करहना की टीम 12 ओवर में सात विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य पा लिया। मैन ऑफ द मैच पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब के दिनेश कुमार को दिया गया है।

न ऑफ द सीरीज का पुरस्कार पाठक क्रिकेट क्लब के खिलाड़ी अमरपाल को मिला। निर्णायक की भूमिका सुनील मिश्रा और कन्हैया पांडेय ने निभाई। इस मौके पर गोरखनाथ राय, दिवाकर, हरिराम राय, काली प्रसाद, सुनील पाठक, संदीप, वीरेंद्र दूबे, राम मिलन दूबे, राजेंद्र यादव आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

