Download App
आपका शहर Close

अभी तक नहीं सुधरी बीएसएनएल की इंटरनेट सेवा

Gorakhpur Bureau

Gorakhpur Bureau

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 11:56 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
अभी तक नहीं सुधरी बीएसएनएल की इंटरनेट सेवा

BSNL 4G VoLTE


संतकबीरनगर। जिले में बीएसएनएल की इंटरनेट सेवा पूरी तरह से बदहाल हो गई है, जिसके कारण उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। सरकारी व गैर सरकारी दफ्तरों में इंटरनेट ध्वस्त होने के कारण कामकाज पर असर पड़ रहा है।
नगर पालिका परिषद खलीलाबाद क्षेत्र में खुदाई के दौरान बीएसएनएल की केबिल कई जगहों पर कट गई है, जिसके कारण इंटरनेट सेवा ध्वस्त चल रही है। इससे सरकारी व गैर सरकारी दफ्तरों में कामकाज पर बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। बीएसएनएल कर्मी केबिल ठीक करने के लिए जूझ रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी तक सफलता नहीं मिल पाई है। ऐसे में उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। नेटवर्क ध्वस्त होने के कारण कई बैंकों में भी लेनदेन में परेशानी हो रही है। किसी तरह अन्य कंपनियों के नेट से काम चलाया जा रहा है। एसडीओ आरडी चौहान ने बताया कि केबिल कटने से दिक्कत आई है। कर्मचारियों ने मेंहदावल रोड पर केबिल जोड़ दिया है, लेकिन पुलिस लाइन के पास अब भी काम चल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही केबिल जोड़कर नेटवर्क की दिक्कत दूर कर लिया जाएगा।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान ने एक और भाषा में किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत', मजेदार है यह नया वर्जन, देखें वीडियो

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Arabic Version Of Swag Se Swagat The Tiger Zinda Hai Song Released

PHOTOS: शादी पर खर्चे थे 100 करोड़ सोचिए रिसेप्‍शन कैसा होगा, पूरा कार्ड देखकर लग जाएगा अंदाजा

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka virat full reception card revealed on social media

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything

Bigg Boss 11: बिकिनी पहन प्रियांक ने की ऐसी हरकत, भड़के विकास ने नेशनल टीवी पर किया बेइज्जत

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
priyank sharma wore bikini and Vikas Gupta thinks he involved his mother in task

विदेश जाकर टूट गया था 'आवारा' राजकपूर का दिल, करने लगे थे भारत लौटने की जिद

  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
raj kapoor and moscow, see what happens to him on primer of film awara

जबर ख़बर

मधु कोड़ा अर्श से फर्श तक, पिता बनाना चाहते थे दरोगा, बेटा बन गया मुख्यमंत्री
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
Comio Mobile

Most Read

'मजेदार' अंग्रेजी से लालू ने कसा भाजपा पर तंज, लिखा- ना करना भूल, चटाना धूल

Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Election: lalu prasad yadav attacks BJP gujarat election 2017
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अभी 'पप्पू' को अपग्रेड होने में समय लगेगा- एग्जिट पोल पर बीजेपी मंत्री का बयान

Chhattisgarh Minister Brijmohan Agrawal Comment on rahul gandhi Gurarat election exit polls 2017
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नसीमुद्दीन, राजभर और मेवालाल सहित 22 बसपा नेताओं के खिलाफ चार्जशीट तैयार, लगेगा पॉक्सो

chargesheet prepared against nasimuddin and other BSP leaders.
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

CM योगी की तस्वीर से सांकेतिक विवाह करने वाली महिला पर देशद्रोह का केस, 14 दिन जेल

woman who did marriage with yogi adityanath pic sent to jail.
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से दहला आईएफटीएम, कांपे छात्र 

firing in university
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान नहीं लगा सकेंगे जयकारे, मोबाइल और घंटी बजाने पर पाबंदी

NGT directs Shrine board that no chanting of 'mantras' and 'jaykaras' in Amarnath
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!