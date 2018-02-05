अपना शहर चुनें

महिला से छेड़खानी, पति को पीटा

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला / संभ्‍ाल Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:48 AM IST
असमोली थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में दावत में पहुंची महिला के साथ एक आरोपी ने छेड़खानी की। पीड़िता के पति ने शिकायत की तो आरोपी ने उसे थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। पीड़ित पक्ष ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी हे। हालांकि पुलिस छेड़छाड़ की घटना से इनकार कर रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि मामला मारपीट का है। 
क्षेत्र के एक गांव में रविवार को शादी की दावत थी, जिसमें गांव के लोग पहुंचे थे। एक महिला भी दावत खाने के लिए आई थी। आरोप है कि इसी दौरान एक व्यक्ति ने महिला के साथ छेड़खानी की। विरोध करने पर आरोपी ने धमकी दी। शोर मचाने पर दूसरे लोग इकट्ठा हुए तो आरोपी ने महिला को छोड़ दिया। इसके बाद पीड़िता घर पहुंचकर घटना की जानकारी अपने पति को दी। पति जब आरोपी के घर पहुंचा तो आरोपी ने उसकी पिटाई कर दी। किसी तरह दोनों पक्षों को गांव के लोगों ने शांत कराया। महिला के अनुसार इस मामले की जानकारी थाना पुलिस को दी गई। थानाध्यक्ष राजवीर सिंह ने कहा कि जानकारी कराने पर पता चला है कि मामला छेड़खानी का नहीं है बल्कि मारपीट का है। दोनों पक्षों में से किसी ने भी तहरीर नहीं दी है। 

