Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sambhal News ›   Coach attendant molested woman in Sadbhavna Express

Sambhal: सद्भावना एक्सप्रेस में कोच अटेंडेंट ने महिला से की छेड़खानी, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, संभल Published by: विजय पुंडीर Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2023 12:13 PM IST
सार

महिला का आरोप है कि रात के समय कोच अटेंडेंट उनके केबिन में आया और लाइट बंद कर दी। लाइट बंद करने का कारण पूछा, तो आरोपी जबरन बात करने की कोशिश करने लगा। पति को फोन करके घटना बताने पर आरोपी वहां से चला गया। फिलहाल आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बतया जा रहा है कि आरोपी मेरठ का रहने वाला है। 

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : istock
विस्तार

सद्भावना एक्सप्रेस के एसी कोच में सफर कर ही महिला के साथ रात में कोच अटेंडेंट ने छेड़खानी की। महिला ने घटना से अपने पति को फोन पर अवगत कराया और रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। महिला के शिनाख्त करने पर आरोपी कोच अटेंडेंट को अमरोहा से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।  



जिला सुल्तानपुर निवासी महिला सद्भावना एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से सफर कर रही थी। वह बुधवार की रात सुल्तानपुर से अमरोहा जा रहा थी। उसे असमोली क्षेत्र में अपने पति के पास जाना था। महिला ने जीआरपी को दी तहरीर में बताया कि वह अपनी सात साल की बेटी के साथ एसी कोच ए-वन में सवार थी। कोच में कम यात्री थे। आरोप है कि रात के समय कोच अटेंडेंट उनके केबिन में आया और लाइट बंद कर दी। लाइट बंद करने का कारण पूछा, तो आरोपी जबरन बात करने की कोशिश करने लगा। पति को फोन करके घटना बताने पर आरोपी वहां से चला गया। 

महिला का आरोप है कि दोबारा से रात करीब दो बजे ट्रेन से चंदौसी रेलवे स्टेशन से आगे बढ़ने पर आरोपी फिर से केबिन में आ गया और उसके साथ छेड़खानी करने लगा। महिला वहां से उठकर दूसरे केबिन में बैठी महिला व उसके बेटे के पास जाकर बैठ गई। चेकिंग के लिए घूम रहे टीटीई से महिला ने आरोपी कोच अटेंडेंट की शिकायत की। उन्होंने सभी कर्मचारियों को बुलाया, तो पीड़ित महिला ने आरोपी को पहचान लिया। आरोपी कोच अटेंडेंट का नाम अनिल कुमार निवासी तेज विहार कॉलानी रोहटा रोड मेरठ है। 

महिला ने बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह करीब 4.40 बजे रेलवे स्टेशन पर उतरकर जीआरपी को शिकायत की। साथ ही जीआरपी ने आरोपी कोच अटेंडेंट को अमरोहा स्टेशन से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया। घटनास्थल चंदौसी के निकट होने पर जीआरपी ने शिकायत को ट्रांसफर कर दिया। चंदौसी जीआरपी थाने में आरोपी कोच अटेंडेंट के खिलाफ महिला से छेड़खानी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज हो गई है।

एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में महिला के साथ कोच अटेंडेंट ने छेड़खानी की थी। पीड़ित महिला की तहरीर पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। -केएन सिंह, थाना प्रभारी जीआरपी चंदौसी।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

