Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur News ›   Saharanpur News : 25 thousand prize accused arrested in case of fake notes

UP: नकली नोटों के मामले में 25 हजार का इनामी गिरफ्तार, पहचान छिपाकर बिहार में कर रहा था ठेकेदारी

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, सहारनपुर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:17 PM IST
सार

Saharanpur News : आखिर 25 हजार का इनामी गिरफ्तार हो गया है। आरोपी पहचान छिपाकर बिहार में ठेकेदारी कर रहा था। उसने शादी भी कर ली।

आरोपी उस्मान।
आरोपी उस्मान।
विस्तार

सहारनपुर में नकली नोटों के मामले में फरार चल रहे 25 हजार के इनामी उस्मान को कोतवाली मंडी पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी पहचान छिपाकर बिहार में रह रहा था और ठेकेदारी का काम कर रह था। उसने बिहार में शादी भी कर ली थी।



एसपी सिटी अभिमन्यु मांगलिक ने पुलिस लाइन में पत्रकार वार्ता में इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि 17 जून 2021 को कोतवाली मंडी पुलिस ने नकली नोट बनाने वाले गिरोह को पकड़ा था। आरोपियों के पास से 3.86 लाख के नकली नोट बरामद हुए थे। इनमें आरोपी उस्मान निवासी गांव थीतकी कोतवाली देवबंद फरार हो गया था।  


बताया गया कि न्यायालय से आरोपी के गैर जमानती वारंट भी जारी हुए थे। आरोपी पर 25 हजार रुपये का इनाम घोषित हुआ था। कोतवाली मंडी इंस्पेक्टर धर्मेंद्र सिंह को एक सूचना मिली। जिस पर पुलिस ने आरोपी को बिहार के जिला पूर्णिया के थाना धमदाहा के गांव कुकराऊ स्थित उसकी ससुराल से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी पर उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के अलग-अलग थानों में 21 मामले दर्ज हैं। आरोपी गिरोह बंद अपराधी है।

नाम बदलकर बिहार में कर ली शादी
फरार होकर उस्मान बिहार के पूर्णिया जनपद में पहुंचा था और यहां पर इसने नाम बदलकर एक युवती से शादी भी कर ली थी। इसके साथ ही आरोपी ने फर्जी कागजात तैयार कर ठेकेदारी का भी काम शुरू कर दिया था।

30 प्रतिशत में बेच देते थे नकली नोट
एसपी सिटी ने बताया कि उस्मान से पूछताछ में जानकारी मिली है कि वो और उसके गिरोह के सदस्य रंगीन प्रिंटर पर नोट छापते थे। इसमें स्टांप पेपर के कागजात भी इस्तेमाल करते थे। इसके बाद आरोपी 30 प्रतिशत पैसा लेकर नकली नोट बेच देते थे।
