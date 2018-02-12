अपना शहर चुनें

सलमान नदवी की तरह कल्बे सादिक पर भी हो कार्रवाई: मौैलाना 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ सहारनपुर Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:43 PM IST
मौलाना नदीमुल वाजदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर के देवबंद में जहांगीराबाद में ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष व शिया धर्मगुरु कल्बे सादिक ने कहा कि अयोध्या में श्रीराम जी के पैगाम को बढ़ाने के लिए विद्या मंदिर बने। इसको लेकर देवबंदी उलमा ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताते हुए कहा कि सलमान नदवी की तरह ही कल्बे सादिक के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। 

तंजीम उलमा-ए-हिंद के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष व अरबी के प्रसिद्ध विद्वान मौैलाना नदीमुलवाजदी का कहना है कि बोर्ड के इतने बड़े जिम्मेदार की तरफ से ऐसा बयान आना अफसोसनाक है। इसी तरह का बयान मौलाना सलमान नदवी दे चुके हैं और उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है।

इसलिए जो कार्रवाई सलमान नदवी के खिलाफ हुई वो ही कल्बे सादिक के खिलाफ होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड गंभीरता से सोचे की उसके जिम्मेदार इस तरह के बयान क्यों दे रहे हैं।

कौन सा दबाव पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के जिम्मेदारों पर है कि वह लगातार इस तरह के बयान दे रहे हैं। कहा कि इससे पहले भी कल्बे सादिक इस तरह का बयान दे चुके हैं। इस तरह के बयान आना पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड और तमाम मुस्लिम तंजीमों की पॉलिसी के खिलाफ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि बाबरी मस्जिद-रामजन्म भूमि का मामला सर्वोच्च न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। इसलिए इस पर कोर्ट से बाहर किसी भी प्रकार की चर्चा नहीं होनी चाहिए। 
