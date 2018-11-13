शहर चुनें

जेल के बंदियों को दिलाई गई नशामुक्ति की शपथ

Meerut Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Nov 2018 12:33 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जेल के बंदियों को दिलाई गई नशामुक्ति की शपथ
सहारनपुर। जिले को नशामुक्त करने के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत जिला कारागार में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें जेल के 1100 बंदियों को नशा मुक्त व्यसन मुक्त की शपथ दिलाई गई।
जिला कारागार में आयोजित नशामुक्ति कार्यक्रम में बंदियों को नशे से शरीर को होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में बताया। वरिष्ठ जेल अधीक्षक डाक्टर वीरेश राज शर्मा ने कहा कि नशा शरीर का नाश करता है। सिर्फ नशा करने वाला ही नहीं, उससे जुड़ा हुआ प्रत्येक इससे प्रभावित रहता है। कार्यक्रम में डाक्टर सचिन ने 1100 बंदियों को व्यसन मुक्ति की शपथ दिलाई। इस मौके पर ब्रह्मकुमारी रानी बहन, महेश पठानिया, राजेंद्र वर्मा, सुधीर जैन, डाक्टर मेघराज सिंह सैनी ने भी सहारनपुर को नशामुक्त कराने के अभियान में सहयोग की शपथ ली। जेल अधीक्षक डाक्टर वीरेश राज शर्मा ने बताया कि व्यसनों से मुक्ति के लिए बंदियों को योग कराया जाएगा। नियमित रूप से योग एवं व्यसन मुक्ति की कक्षाएं होंगी। कार्यक्रम में जेलर राजेश पांडेय, उप करापाल केके दीक्षित, राजीव रौतेला, सूबेदार यादव मौजूद रहे।

