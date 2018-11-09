शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   कांबोज एवं सैनी सभा

कांबोज एवं सैनी सभा

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 01:26 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
छुटमलपुर। मुजफ्फराबाद में चरण सिंह सैनी के आवास पर 11 नवंबर को कांबोज एवं सैनी सभा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जानकारी देते हुए संयोजक इतिहासकार कर्ण सिंह काम्बु सैनी ने बताया कि सभा में कांबोज एवं सैनी जाति की ऐतिहासिक एकता पर विचार के साथ ही सामाजिक शैक्षिक स्थितियों पर चरचा और आपसी वैवाहिक संबंधों को पुन: प्रगाढ़ बनाने पर मंथन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने सैनी और कांबोज जाति के लोगों से सभा में भागीदारी का आह्वान किया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

ठग्स.. को लेकर दर्शक नाखुश, लेकिन फिल्म ने फिर भी बना डाले पहले दिन ही ये 4 बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

8 नवंबर 2018

thugs of hindostan
thugs Of Hindostan
thugs of hindostan
thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

ठग्स.. को लेकर दर्शक नाखुश, लेकिन फिल्म ने फिर भी बना डाले पहले दिन ही ये 4 बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

8 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

8 नवंबर 2018

heavy losses to property in Himachal due to fire on Diwali
Shimla

दिवाली की रात हिमाचल में आग का तांडव, करोड़ों की संपत्ति जलकर राख

8 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli
virat kohli pc
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

बाप सुपरहिट तो बेटा सुपरफ्लॉप, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के इन 5 बाप-बेटे की जोड़ियां

8 नवंबर 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Mithun Chakraborty
फरदीन खान
bollywood
Bollywood

बाप सुपरहिट तो बेटा सुपरफ्लॉप, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के इन 5 बाप-बेटे की जोड़ियां

8 नवंबर 2018

गोवर्धन पूजा
Festivals

गोवर्धन पूजा 2018 : अन्नकूट का होता है विशेष महत्व, राशि के अनुसार जरूर लगाएं ये भोग

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

CBSE released the notification of 3 New Regions know about more details
Education

सीबीएसई की बड़ी पहल, देश भर में बने 3 नए रीजन की अधिसूचना जारी, जानें पूरी जानकारी

8 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी-लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी: जन्मदिन की बधाई देने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, योगदान को सराहा

8 नवंबर 2018

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी: आक्रामक राजनीति से जमाया सिक्का, एक बयान ने ला दिया था तूफान

8 नवंबर 2018

नोटबंदी के फायदे और नुकसान
India News

नोटबंदी के 2 साल पूरे: क्या खोया क्या पाया देश ने

8 नवंबर 2018

Two Indian origin arrested in Singapore for blaming illegal firecrackers
Rest of World

सिंगापुर में भारतीय मूल के दो लोग अवैध पटाखे फोड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
EVM
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: सरकारी कर्मियों की दिवाली चढ़ी इलेक्शन की भेंट!

7 नवंबर 2018

बर्निंग कार सड़कों पर दौड़ रही थी
Delhi NCR

दिवाली की रात गुरुग्राम की सड़कों पर दौड़ती रही 'बर्निंग कार', ड्राइवर ने कूद कर बचाई जान

8 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

RRB Group D 2018 Download Admit Card know about more details
Education

रेलवे ने किए ग्रुप डी के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी, डाउनलोड करने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर

8 नवंबर 2018

govardhan puja
Food

अन्नकूट 2018: गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन ऐसे बनाएं स्पेशल भोग, भगवान कृष्ण हो जाएंगे खुश

8 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

deoband
Meerut

राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर भैयाजी जोशी के बयान से देवबंदी उलमा नाराज, कही ये बड़ी बात

संघ के सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर वर्ष 1992 की तरह आंदोलन किए जाने वाले बयान पर देवबंदी उलमा ने सख्त नाराजगी का इजहार किया है। उलमा ने कही ये बड़ी बात...

3 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल महिला
Meerut

अवैध संबंध का विरोध करने पर पत्नी को मारी गोली, आरोपी पति फरार

5 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: पांच थप्पड़ जड़ने वाले भाजपा पार्षद को मिली जमानत, जेल से रिहा

2 नवंबर 2018

थाने में तहरीर देने आए शिक्षक
Meerut

परीक्षा में फेल होने पर दो सगे भाइयों ने शिक्षक को दी जान से मारने की धमकी, दहशत में परिजन

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

यूपी: पहले फेसबुक पर दोस्ती फिर शादी का झांसा देकर करता रहा दुष्कर्म

3 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

शर्मनाक! बेटी के लिए बाप बना हैवान, घर में अकेली देख किया दुष्कर्म

2 नवंबर 2018

सहारनपुर में हादसा
Meerut

सहारनपुर: हादसे में महिला समेत दो की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

5 नवंबर 2018

धनतेरस
Meerut

Happy Dhanteras 2018: पूरे देश में मनाया जा रहा है पर्व, इतने बजे तक रहेगी धनतेरस

5 नवंबर 2018

रैपिड रेल
Meerut

अब 65 मिनट में तय होगी मेरठ से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट की दूरी, रैपिड ट्रेन की स्पीड पर अध्ययन जारी

2 नवंबर 2018

लोहानी सराय में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, दहशत
Saharanpur

लोहानी सराय में ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग, दहशत

6 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

शादीशुदा महिला के साथ भागने पर डीएसपी ने युवक को दी ऐसी सजा, देखकर दंग रह जाएंगे

सहारनपुर से थाने में एक युवक को सजा देने का ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसके बाद से पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया है।

3 नवंबर 2018

YOGI BABRI 0:49

योगी के अयोध्या में दीपावली मनाने के बयान पर उलेमाओं ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

1 नवंबर 2018

सहारनपुर न्यूज 2:19

लड़का करता था रोज परेशान, फिर लड़की ने उठाया ये खौफनाक कदम

18 सितंबर 2018

सहारनपुर 2:35

जानिए कौन है चंद्रशेखर 'रावण', इसलिए बना हुआ है सभी राजनीतिक दलों की आखों का तारा

14 सितंबर 2018

चंद्र शेखर 1:02

भीम आर्मी संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर ने जेल से निकलते ही बीजेपी को दिखाई आखें, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

14 सितंबर 2018

Related

युवती को ले जाने के लिए बाइक लूटी
Saharanpur

युवती को ले जाने के लिए बाइक लूटी

6 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस गाड़ी की टक्कर से पिता की मौत, बेटा गंभीर
Saharanpur

पुलिस गाड़ी की टक्कर से पिता की मौत, बेटा गंभीर

6 नवंबर 2018

तमंचे से आतंकित कर ईंट भट्ठा ठेकेदार को लूटा
Saharanpur

तमंचे से आतंकित कर ईंट भट्ठा ठेकेदार को लूटा

6 नवंबर 2018

मौलाना की जेब से एक लाख रुपये चोरी
Saharanpur

मौलाना की जेब से एक लाख रुपये चोरी

6 नवंबर 2018

खेल को खेल की भावना से खेलें: प्रदीप प्रताप
Saharanpur

आशा मॉडर्न इंटरनेशनल स्कूल की तीन दिवसीय स्पोर्ट्स मीट में खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दम

4 नवंबर 2018

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा बदमाश
Meerut

मुठभेड़: फायरिंग कर भाग रहे बदमाश को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पिस्टल-तमंचा बरामद 

2 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.