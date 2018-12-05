शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Saharanpur ›   नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन

नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 12:53 AM IST
नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन
सहारनपुर। ठेका व्यवस्था में बदलाव की मांग को लेकर अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर संघ से जुड़े सफाई कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार को नगर निगम में प्रदर्शन किया। नगरायुक्त ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह को ज्ञापन सौंपकर 24 घंटे में मांग नहीं माने जाने पर हड़ताल पर जाने की चेतावनी दी।
मंगलवार को नगरायुक्त कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन के दौरान जिला उपाध्यक्ष राहुल बहौत ने कहा कि कि नगर निगम ने शहर में सफाई के लिए गोल ठेके दिए हैं। इसके तहत वार्ड स्तर पर साल भर की सफाई के लिए रकम खोल दी जाती है। इसमें ठेकेदार को सफाई करानी होती है। ठेकेदार सफाई कर्मचारियों की संख्या कम कर पैसे बचा रहे हैं। इसके चलते कम कर्मचारियों पर अधिक काम का बोझ बढ़ रहा है। चेतावनी दी गई कि संगठन कर्मचारियों का यह शोषण सहन नहीं करेगा।
उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सफाई कर्मचारियों को काम नहीं दिया जाएगा तो आंदोलन होगा। प्रदर्शन करने वालों में सुनील, सोनू, जोनी, जोगेंद्र सिंह, सचिन, भारत, मुनेश, अमित आदि शामिल रहे। उधर, नगरायुक्त ज्ञानेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि गोल ठेका व्यवस्था को खत्म कर नई व्यवस्था अपनाने की तैयारी चल रही है, जिससे सफाई कर्मचारियों को परेशानी न हो।




