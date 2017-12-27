Download App
खाद मिलने पर किसानों ने जताया रोष

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:45 AM IST
सहारनपुर। विद्युत सप्लाई ना होने पर सहकारी गन्ना विकास समिति के कार्यालय से खाद मिलने पर किसानों ने रोष जताया।
गेंहू की बुवाई के लिए इस समय किसान यूरिया और अन्य रासायनिक खाद लेने के लिए सहकारी समिति के कार्यालय में आ रहे है। मंगलवार को अनेक गांवों के किसान खाद लेने पहुंचे तो पता लगा कि विद्युत सप्लाई नहीं होने के कारण कार्यालय के कंप्यूटर बंद पड़े है। इस वजह से खाद नहीं मिल पा रही है। इससेे किसानों में रोष फैल गया। समिति के कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि प्रत्येक किसान को डाटा कंप्यूटर में दर्ज है। खाद देने के लिए ऑनलाइन एंट्री की जाती है। किसानों ने अपनी समस्या समिति चेयरमैन राकेश चौधरी को बताई। चेयरमैन ने जनरेटर मंगवाकर कंप्यूटर चलवाए और किसानों को खाद दिलवाई।
