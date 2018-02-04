अपना शहर चुनें

हर दिव्यांग को पेंशन और मकान की सौगात

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला / रामपुर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 12:43 AM IST
घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जिले में एक भी दिव्यांग ऐसा न हो, जिसकी पेंशन न हो। हर दिव्यांग को मकान दें और अंत्योदय राशन कार्ड जारी करें। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जनसभा में मंच से अफसरों को यह दिशा निर्देश दिए। कहा कि समाज के हर चेहरे पर खुशहाली होगी, तो प्रदेश और देश खुशहाल होगा। 

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को दिव्यांगों को उपकरण वितरित करने के साथ ही उनके हितों की भी चिंता की। उन्होंने कहा कि जब जब दिव्यांगों को अवसर मिला है, तब तब उन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया है। बोले पहले दिव्यांगों को कोई सहयोग नहीं मिलता था, लेकिन भारत सरकार ने दिव्यांगों की मदद की। उन्होंने रामपुर के दिव्यांगों को लेकर कहा कि जिला प्रशासन इस बात की चिंता करे कि रामपुर के एक एक दिव्यांग को पेंशन का लाभ मिले। 


यदि किसी दिव्यांग को पेंशन नहीं मिल रही है, तो उसके दस्तावेज पूरे कराकर उसे पेंशन का लाभ दिलाएं। यह देखें कि कोई दिव्यांग ऐसा न हो, जिसका मकान न हो। प्रत्येक दिव्यांग का अंत्योदय राशन कार्ड जारी किया जाए। यदि कोई छूट गया है, तो उसे इसकभा लाभ मिले, ता िक दिव्यांग भी समाज की मुुख्यधारा में शामिल हो सकें। जिला प्रशासन यह देखे कि कोई गरीब भूख न मरे। 

