20 घंटे बिजली गुल, लोगों मंे गुस्सा फुल    

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ रामपुर Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 12:49 AM IST
टांडा में बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करतीं पालिकाध्यक्ष तथा अन्य ।
टांडा में बिजली विभाग के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करतीं पालिकाध्यक्ष तथा अन्य ।
ख़बर सुनें
 
 सोमवार की शाम से क्षेत्र में लगातार 20 घंटे बिजली ठप रही। जिससे लोगों को तमाम दुश्वारियों का सामना करना पड़ा। इस दौरान संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारियों के मोबाइल फोन पर भी संपर्क नहीं होने से लोगों में भारी आक्रोश है, जो कि सरकार की नवरात्रों और दीपावली के दौरान 24 घंटे बिजली देने की घोषणा के दौरान कभी भी फूट सकता है।       

दढ़ियाल क्षेत्र में बिजली व्यवस्था बदहाल होकर रह गयी है ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 18 घंटे बिजली देने के सरकारी आदेश हवा में उड़कर रह गए हैं कभी जर्जर हाईटेंशन लाइन तो कभी टांडा के 132 केवीए बिजलीघर से आपूर्ति बंद होने का हवाला देकर क्षेत्र की बिजली अक्सर पूरी पूरी रात और दिन गायब कर दी जाती है जिससे लोगों में बिजली विभाग के प्रति लगातार आक्रोश पनप रहा है।

सोमवार की शाम भी करीब आठ बजे से गायब हुई बिजली मंगलवार शाम चार बजे तक गायब रही।  इस दौरान लोगों ने जब विभाग के अवर अभियंता राजेंद्र सिंह और एसडीओ सुमित कुमार से फोन पर संपर्क करना चाहा तो किसी का भी नंबर नहीं लगा। 

electric supply distrub people angry
Most Read

manav shrekhala in kosi issue
Rampur

औलख के इशारे पर छोड़ा था पानी

 लालपुुर में कोसी नदी पर अधूरे पड़े पुल को लेकर जिले की राजनीति गरमा गई है। पुल के निर्माण की मांग को लेकर जहां सोमवार को पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां ने अपने समर्थकों के साथ नदी में उतरकर मानव श्रृंखला बनाई थी।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

दढ़ियाल में ईट से लदी ट्राली धंसने से टूटी सड़क।
Rampur

सड़क में ईंट लदी ट्राली धंसी, तीन मजूदर घायल 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन पर पार्सल की चेकिंग करते पुलिसकर्मी। -अमर उजाला
Rampur

रेलवे स्टेशन पर चला चेकिंग अभियान    

10 अक्टूबर 2018

डीसीबी सभागार में आयोजित कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ।
Rampur

किसके आदेश पर तोड़ा गया था पुराना लालपुर पुल, बैठाई जांच 

9 अक्टूबर 2018

रामपुर में सोमवार को कोसी नदी में उतरकर मानव शृंखला बनाते पूर्व मंत्री आजम खां। अमर उजाला
Rampur

लालपुर पुल का काम शुरू करने को आजम का 31 तक का अल्टीमेटम  

9 अक्टूबर 2018

गिरते-गिरते बचे आजम, सपाइयों ने कहा हत्या की थी साजिश
Rampur

गिरते-गिरते बचे आजम, सपाइयों ने कहा हत्या की थी साजिश

9 अक्टूबर 2018

युवती को शादी का झांसा देकर चार साल तक किया दुष्कर्म
Rampur

युवती को शादी का झांसा देकर चार साल तक किया दुष्कर्म

9 अक्टूबर 2018

सैदनगर के लालपुर में कोसी नदी में आजम खां के मानव शृंखला कार्यक्रम के लिए नदी में लगाई गई बल्ली।
Rampur

आजम खां आज बनाएंगे मानव शृंखला 

7 अक्टूबर 2018

अधिशासी अभियंता के आवास पर दीवार तोड़कर कब्जा
Rampur

अधिशासी अभियंता के आवास पर दीवार तोड़कर कब्जा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

aulakh target azam khan
Rampur

आजम खां पर बरसे राज्यमंत्री औलख

7 अक्टूबर 2018

