यूपी: रामपुर में बोले मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ- हमने गरीबों को उनकी जमीन और माफियाओं को सजा दी

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ मंगलवार को रामपुर में एक रैली में पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने कहा कि पहले भू-माफिया गरीबों की जमीन पर अतिक्रमण करते थे और अक्सर उन्हें प्रताड़ित करते थे। सत्ता में आने के बाद, हमारी सरकार ने गरीबों को जमीन वापस दे दी और ऐसे माफियाओं को उचित सजा देने के साथ उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की।
Uttar Pradesh | Earlier, land mafias used to encroach land of the poor & often suppressed them. After coming to power, our govt gave the land back to the poor & took action against such mafias along with giving them the required punishment: CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Rampur pic.twitter.com/Y4s8Y1gFQZ— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022
