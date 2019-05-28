शहर चुनें

44 पर पहुंचा पारा, अब तक सबसे गर्म रहा मंगलवार

Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 11:19 PM IST
44 पर पहुंचा पारा, अब तक सबसे गर्म रहा मंगलवार
शरीर को बेधती रहीं सूर्य की किरणें, भीषण गर्मी से परेशान रहे लोग
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
प्रतापगढ़। मंगलवार को भीषण गर्मी से लोग परेशान हो उठे। सुबह नौ बजे के बाद धूप इतनी तेज हो गई कि बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया। दोपहर में शहर से लेकर गांव तक सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। मई माह का अंतिम मंगलवार सबसे गर्म दिन के रूप में रिकार्ड किया गया है। न्यूनतम तापमान 25.4 और अधिकतम तापमान 44.0 पर पहुंच गया।
सूरज की तल्ख किरणों का सामना करना मंगलवार को भारी पड़ रहा था। सुबह नौ बजे के बाद आलम यह था कि घर से बाहर निकलने वाले लोग चेहरा ढके हुए थे। दोपहर में लू के थपेड़े चेहरे को झुलसाने पर आमादा थे। सोमवार को 41.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर रहने वाला अधिकतम तापमान मंगलवार को अचानक बढक़र 44.0 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिक देशराज मीना ने बताया कि मई माह में मंगलवार का दिन सबसे गर्म रहा। दोपहर में सूर्य की किरणें शरीर के अंगों को बेधती रहीं। भीषण गर्मी के चलते दोपहर में सडक़ों पर सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। बाजारों में इक्का-दुक्का लोग ही दिखाई दे रहे थे। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो अभी धूप से राहत मिलने की कोई संभावना नहीं है।

