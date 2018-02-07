अपना शहर चुनें

एसपी की परीक्षा में दो सिपाही फेल, लाइन हाजिर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,पीलीभीत Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:34 PM IST
Two constables fail in exam taken by SP
up police - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बीट क्षेत्र की जानकारी न होने पर दो और सिपाहियों पर गाज गिरी है। बुधवार को एसपी के सवाल पर दो सिपाही अपने क्षेत्र से जुड़ी जानकारी नहीं दे सके। जिसके बाद सख्ती करते हुए एसपी ने दोनों को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। इसके अलावा थानों पर तैनात अन्य सिपाहियों को क्षेत्र की जानकारी को लेकर गंभीरता लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अभी दो दिन पहले भी इसी कारण एसपी ने गजरौला के एक सिपाही को लाइन हाजिर किया था। 
अपराध की रोकथाम को लेकर सिपाहियों की ओर से बरती जा रही लापरवाही को देखते हुए एसपी कलानिधि नैथानी ने बीट सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाने के लिए सिपाहियों पर सख्ती की है। इसको लेकर प्रतिदिन थानों पर तैनात सिपाहियों से बातचीत की जाती है। इसी क्रम में बुधवार सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे एसपी ने अलग-अलग थानों से आए नौ सिपाहियों के क्षेत्र से जुड़े ज्ञान को परखा। उनकी बीट बुक चेक करने के साथ ही हिस्ट्रीशीटर की संख्या और उसकी निगरानी करने के तरीके पर सवाल-जवाब किया। इसके अलावा धार्मिक स्थल, पेट्रोल पंप, अस्पताल, स्कूल, सीसीटीवी कैमरे, संभ्रांत नागरिकों आदि के बारे में भी बातचीत की गई। यह भी चेक किया गया कि किस सिपाही ने कितनी बीट दर्ज कराई हैं। 
एसपी कलानिधि नैथानी ने बताया कि न्यूरिया थाने के सिपाही सोनू कुमार और माधोटांडा के शाहनवाज पठान को बीट से जुड़ी जानकारी न रखने पर लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है। अन्य सिपाहियों को भी चेतावनी दी गई है। 
