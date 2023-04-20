Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pilibhit News ›   SP declared candidates for seven seats in Pilibhit

निकाय चुनाव: पीलीभीत की तीन पालिकाओं समेत सात सीटों पर सपा ने घोषित किए प्रत्याशी, जानिए किसे मिला टिकट

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, पीलीभीत Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 02:45 PM IST
सार

सपा ने पीलीभीत से नसरीन, बीसलपुर से रेहाना, पूरनपुर नगर पालिका सीट से हाजी लाडले को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। चार नगर पंचायतों के लिए अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी है। 
 

SP declared candidates for seven seats in Pilibhit
पीलीभीत से सपा प्रत्याशी नसरीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

पीलीभीत में समाजवादी पार्टी ने बुधवार का तीन नगर पालिकाओं और चार नगर पंचायतों से अपने प्रत्याशी के नामों की घोषणा कर दी। तीन नगर पंचायतों गुलड़िया भिंडारा, कलीनगर और बिलसंडा से फिलहाल प्रत्याशियों का टिकट फाइनल नहीं किया गया है।



समाजवादी पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष जगदेव सिंह जग्गा ने बुधवार शाम को पार्टी कार्यालय पर सपा प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी करते हुए उनके नामों की घोषणा की। इनमें नगर पालिका परिषद पीलीभीत से नफीस अंसारी की पत्नी नसरीन अंसारी को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। नसरीन हाईस्कूल तक पढ़ी हैं। नफीस खुद दावेदारों की सूची में शामिल थे लेकिन महिला सीट हुई तो उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी का आवेदन करा दिया।


बीसलपुर नगर पालिका में भी महिला सीट है। यहां के लिए सपा से मौजूदा चेयरमैन नूर अहमद अंसारी की पत्नी रेहाना का टिकट फाइनल किया गया है। रेहाना बेगम इंटर पास हैं। इनके पति नूर अहमद तीन बार चेयरमैन रह चुके हैं। पूरनपुर नगर पालिका से मुजफ्फर अहमद उर्फ़ हाजी लाडले का टिकट फाइनल हुआ है। वह पिछली बार निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े थे। लाडले इंटर पास हैं।

नौगवा पकड़िया से वर्तिका को टिकट 

नगर पंचायत नौगवा पकड़िया में पहली बार चेयरमैन चुना जाएगा। यहां महिला सीट है। सपा ने संदीप सक्सेना की पत्नी वर्तिका को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। पहले यह ग्राम पंचायत थी, 2019 में नगर पंचायत बनी। संदीप नौगवा से क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य रह चुके हैं। वर्तिका आप्टोमेट्रिस्ट हैं।

इसके अलावा जहानाबाद नगर पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एडवोकेट एजाज अहमद को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। वह 1988 से अब तक चार बार चेयरमैन रह चुके हैं। एजाज अहमद अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी से पढ़े हैं। 

नगर पंचायत बरखेड़ा से पूर्व चेयरमैन जमील अहमद को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। इनकी पत्नी निवर्तमान चेयरमैन थीं, इससे पहले खुद जमील अहमद भी सपा से चेयरमैन रहे। जमील अहमद ने बताया कि वह कक्षा पांच तक पढ़े हुए हैं। नगर पंचायत न्यूरिया से शाजिया पत्नी साबिर हसन को प्रत्याशी बनाया गया है। पिछली बार शाजिया बसपा से लड़ीं थी व तीसरे नंबर पर रहीं थीं। वह इंटर पास हैं।
