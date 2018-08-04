शहर चुनें

एनसीसी के लिए 18 छात्रों का चयन

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 04 Aug 2018 12:14 AM IST
एनसीसी के लिए 18 छात्रों का चयन
खेकड़ा। एनसीसी कैडेट के चयन के लिए खेकड़ा नगर स्थित महामना मालवीय डिग्री कालेज में चयन प्रक्रिया का आयोजन किया गया। इसमे फिजिकल के दौरान में 18 छात्रों का चयन एनसीसी कैडेट के लिए किया गया।
शुक्रवार को एनसीसी कैडेटों के चयन के लिए नगर स्थित महामना मालवीय डिग्री कालेज में छात्रों के चयन के लिए हुई प्रक्रिया में 50 छात्रों ने भाग लिया। 74वीं बटालियन के सूबेदार नरेश कुमार एवं हवलदार विक्रम सिंह ने छात्रों का फिजिकल कराया। फिजिकल के दौरान 18 छात्रों का एनसीसी कैडेट के लिए चयन हुआ। सूबेदार नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि देश में आपातकाल और युद्ध के समय सेना की सहायता के लिए एनसीसी द्वारा युवाओं को तैयार किया जाता है। अन्य सेवा कार्यों में भी एनसीसी कैडेटों की प्रमुख भूमिका रहती है। चयन प्रक्रिया में राकेश कुमार, जितेंद्र धामा, ललित, अंकुर, गौरव, मोहित, प्रभात, मुकेश आदि मौजूद रहे।

state government of jammu kashmir wrote to supreme court to postpone the hearing of article 35a case
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: 35ए पर सुनवाई टालने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को भेजा खत

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 35ए मुद्दे पर मचे घमासान के बीच राजभवन ने शुक्रवार को चौंकाने वाला कदम उठाया है। सूबे की सरकार ने 6 अगस्त को 35-ए पर होने वाली सुनवाई को टालने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को एक पत्र भेजा है।

4 अगस्त 2018

शहीद राईफलमैन औरंगजेब का बदला लेने के लिए सऊदी से गांव पहुंच रहे युवा
Jammu

J&K: शहीद औरंगजेब का बदला लेने सऊदी अरब से नौकरी छोड़ सलानी पहुंचने लगे कई नौजवान

3 अगस्त 2018

शहीद जवान औरंगजेब के घर पहुंचे सऊदी से लौटे गांव के युवा
Jammu

औरंगजेब के पिता और दोस्त बोले, कश्मीर में शहीद हर जवान का बदला लेंगे, हमें फौज में करो भर्ती

3 अगस्त 2018

शलभ मणि त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा की नीतियों के चलते घुसपैठियों ने बनाया यूपी में ठिकाना: शलभ मणि

4 अगस्त 2018

मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालयों को सरकारी सुविधा देने की मांग
Kullu

मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालयों को सरकारी सुविधा देने की मांग

4 अगस्त 2018

मिलक में नाला चोक होने पर जेसीबी लेकर पहुंचे एसडीएम, कराई व्यवस्था
Moradabad

मिलक में नाला चोक होने पर जेसीबी लेकर पहुंचे एसडीएम, कराई व्यवस्था

4 अगस्त 2018

कबड्डी में रानीला व 800 मीटर रेस में संदीप ने बाजी मारी
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

कबड्डी में रानीला व 800 मीटर रेस में संदीप ने बाजी मारी

4 अगस्त 2018

बिजली निगम ने 11 साल बाद खोली सिविल अस्पताल हॉटलाइन की फाइल
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

बिजली निगम ने 11 साल बाद खोली सिविल अस्पताल हॉटलाइन की फाइल

4 अगस्त 2018

ढाई घंटे चली बैठक में 50 एजेंडे पास, पांच करोड़ की ग्रांट खर्च करने के लिए तैयार होंगे एस्टिमेट
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

ढाई घंटे चली बैठक में 50 एजेंडे पास, पांच करोड़ की ग्रांट खर्च करने के लिए तैयार होंगे एस्टिमेट

4 अगस्त 2018

राइट -टू सर्विस एक्ट में चरखी दादरी 9.7 प्रतिशत अंक के साथ प्रदेश में पहले पायदान पर
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

राइट -टू सर्विस एक्ट में चरखी दादरी 9.7 प्रतिशत अंक के साथ प्रदेश में पहले पायदान पर

4 अगस्त 2018

गन्ना किसानों पर मेनका गांधी का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद बवाल, अब दी ये सफाई

सोशल मीडिया पर पीलीभीत सांसद मेनका गांधी का गन्ना किसानों को लेकर एक वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद बवाल हो गया। विरोधी उनपर जमकर निशाना साधने लगे। इसके बाद मेनका गांधी ने सफाई दी।

17 मई 2018

पीलीभीत 1:13

पीलीभीत के नरभक्षी को मिली सजा-ए-मौत

11 अप्रैल 2018

जल पुरुष 3:05

पीलीभीत: जलपुरुष ने बताया कैसे बनाया जा सकता है गोमती को अविरल

11 मार्च 2018

बाघ 0:54

देखिए, कैसे बाघ को कुत्ते ने दौड़ाया

11 मार्च 2018

GORAKHPUR NEWS 2:20

पीलीभीत में बाघ का आतंक, शौच पर गई युवती को दबोचा

6 मार्च 2018

जिले के 99 राजकीय स्कूलों के 3416 बच्चों ने दी सक्षम परीक्षा
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

जिले के 99 राजकीय स्कूलों के 3416 बच्चों ने दी सक्षम परीक्षा

4 अगस्त 2018

भमरौवा रोड के गड्ढे भरे जाएंगे, होगी सफाई
Rampur

भमरौवा रोड के गड्ढे भरे जाएंगे, होगी सफाई

4 अगस्त 2018

मालगाड़ी से टकरा कर पेंटर की मौत
Rampur

मालगाड़ी से टकरा कर पेंटर की मौत

4 अगस्त 2018

मसवासी में भारी बारिश के बाद सड़के हुई जल मग्न
Rampur

मसवासी में भारी बारिश के बाद सड़के हुई जल मग्न

4 अगस्त 2018

भूमाफियाओं से मिलकर प्लाट कब्जाना चाहता है आरडीए: दिलीप
Rampur

भूमाफियाओं से मिलकर प्लाट कब्जाना चाहता है आरडीए: दिलीप

4 अगस्त 2018

Terrorists may attack on Yogi Adityanath says madhya pradesh police
Madhya Pradesh

योगी आदित्यनाथ पर हो सकता है आतंकी हमला, एमपी पुलिस ने जारी किया अलर्ट

3 अगस्त 2018

